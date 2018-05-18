Dimitrios Pagourtzis Politics: Instagram Page Followed Trump

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the accused Santa Fe school shooter, appears to have had an Instagram page that followed the page of President Donald Trump as well as multiple accounts relating to guns. You can see a screenshot later in this article.

What were the political inclinations of Pagourtzis? He was only 17-years-old, so he did not have a lot of time to create a political record trail. It’s not clear whether he was a Republican or Democrat, for example. However, on Facebook he gave some indication of a belief system when he posted clothing with a Nazi symbol, and, on Instagram, a page that appears to have been his did follow the page of the president. He also wore a hat with a peace symbol and one with a pin known to represent bisexual pride.

There is no indication, however, that politics motivated Pagourtzis to allegedly take two of his father’s legally purchased guns to school and murder 10 people in an art class, while wearing a trenchcoat and Army boots and yelling “surprise.” Pagourtzis is in custody, but authorities have not yet revealed a motive for the crime. Some witnesses said the suspect was bullied on the football team, and a friend told the Associated Press that Pagourtzis was obsessed with war simulation video games. He had no criminal history.

The teenager from Santa Fe, Texas is accused of murdering 10 people – one teacher and nine students – in the horrific attack at the Texas school, according to authorities, who said that the suspect, who is still alive and is in custody, may have planted explosives in and around the school. The victims’ names have not yet been released. The shooting comes in the wake of renewed calls for gun control in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

Here’s what else is known about the suspect’s belief system:

The Instagram Page Followed Trump’s Page & the First Lady’s Too

NBC News also reported that the Instagram page appeared to belong to the school shooter and has now been taken down by Instagram. Authorities have not yet confirmed the account belonged to the gunman; they did reference the Facebook page that was also taken down at the same time. However, NBC said the page appears to belong to the school shooter.

Pages followed by the account include a site called “sickguns” that bills itself as “best page for shooters!” and a page called “guns fanatics” and others called “guns lovers” and “guns glory.” The other pages followed by the page were the verified Instagram accounts of the White House, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, and President Donald Trump.

“He followed only 13 other Instagram accounts, and eight of them were fan pages for firearms. The others include the official accounts for the White House, President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump’s official @FLOTUS account,” NBC News also reported. You can see a screenshot of the Instagram page above.

Added NBC: “A source at Facebook confirmed the company deleted the Instagram account after Thursday’s shooting at Santa Fe High School, along with his apparent Facebook account.”

The Instagram account contained a picture of a knife and a handgun, a picture of the game Silent Scope, and a frog. Daily Beast also reported: “A still-live Instagram with Pagourtzis’ name has posts from April 24 showing an arcade-style game featuring a sniper rifle and another with a gun and knife on a bedspread captioned: “Hi f*ckers.” The page is down now, though.

Nazi Symbolism & a Born to Kill Shirt

The accused school shooter allegedly shared photos of a “Born to Kill” T-shirt on his Facebook page before the shooting, although the page has been deleted. Authorities referenced this account in a press conference as belonging to the suspect. Although that’s obviously not a political belief, it does begin to paint a picture of the accused killer’s state of mind.

Another photo posted by Pagourtzis on social media shows a duster jacket with icons that include Nazi symbols, and students have said he was often seen in a trenchcoat. He also played JV football and was involved in Greek dancing.

The Nazi photo contained this caption: “Hammer and Sickle = Rebellion,” “Rising Sun = Kamikaze Tactics,” “Iron Cross = Bravery,” “Baphomet = Evil,” “Cthulhu = Power.”

“Pagourtzis uploaded a number of t-shirts that feature Vaporwave-style designs. Vaporwave, a music and design movement, has spawned a related movement called Fashwave, which borrows the same aesthetic but applies them to neo-Nazi subjects,” Daily Beast reported.

He also shared photos showing him wearing a “cap adorned with a pink and purple striped pin that is associated with bisexual pride,” NBC reported, and he wore a black white that bore a peace sign.

His Dad Liked the NRA’s Dana Loesch & Fox News on Facebook

The Texas governor said in a news conference that it’s believed the 17-year-old used guns that his father, Antonios Pagourtzis, had purchased legally, a shotgun and a handgun. The governor, Greg Abbott, said during the news conference: “Neither of these weapons were owned or legally possessed by the shooter,” adding that the father legally owned the firearms.

“I have no information if the father was aware the son had taken these weapons,” Abbott continued.

The suspect’s father gave some hints of his views on guns through social media likes on his Facebook page. The father liked the pages for Fox News and Dana Loesch on Facebook. Dana Loesch is the controversial, outspoken spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association. Most of the dad’s other page likes are cities in Greece. Loesch has been the NRA’s point person in dealing with the gun control cries that erupted in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.

The father’s other Facebook posts, at least those that are visible, do not appear to be political. Rather, they are focused on boats, pictures of his kids, and Greek culture.

Antonios Pagourtzis is an immigrant from Greece, according to his Facebook page. He lives in Houston, Texas, and is from Magoulítsa, Kardhitsa, Greece, the Facebook page says.

His Mom Shared a Post That People Should ‘Make America Great Again’ By Going to Church

The suspect’s mother mostly shared positive sayings on her Facebook page and made mentions about Greece. “Love fiercely because this all ends,” read one post she shared. She also shared positive phrases about Jesus Christ and being Christian. Her profile picture is a graphic about coffee.

She also shared a post that reads “Make America Great Again. Go to Church & Worship God.”

The accused shooter’s mother also shared a saying from Buddha.