Stephanie Adams: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The New York Post is reporting that the 46-year-old woman who leaped to her death from the Gotham Hotel in midtown Manhattan Friday morning, and took her 7-year-old son with her, is Stephanie Adams a former Playboy Playmate and centerfold.

Adams, who was said to be in the middle of a contentious divorce, it’s reported, jumped from the 25th floor of the Gotham located on East 46th Street. Both Adams and her son, Vincent, are dead.

Early witness reports indicate a hotel guest saw a body either on a lower floor balcony or the ground and altered hotel staff.

In what may end up being a case of filicide, where a parent kills their child, the incident may be a murder-suicide, a middle-aged woman allegedly jumped with her elementary school age son.

1. Adams Was in Divorce Battle & Was Told to Surrender Son’s Passport, Reports Said

The New York Post says Adams was in the middle of a “nasty custody battle” with her former husband Charles Nicolai, owner of Wall Street Chiropractic & Wellness. She was ordered to “turn over” her son Vincent’s passport.

2. Adams Jumped From the 25th Floor Penthouse Rear Terrace, According to Witnesses

A witness, albeit not an eye-witness whose story was coaxed out of him by reportes said the woman and her child were staying in the Penthouse on the 25th floor which has both a 46th Street facing and a rear-facing terrace with waist-high railings. The man claims in the video that he was told by a member of the hotel staff the details.

Initial Reports Described the Victims as a 29-Year-Old Woman & 6-Month Old Baby.

Manhattan: 14 East 46 St, 29 year old female jumps to her death with a 6 month old child at a The Gotham Hotel, both victim was pronounced DOA. Active Crime scene. Incident reported 58 minutes ago. #BREAKINGNEWS #14E46 #thegothamhotel #gothamhotel #tragedy — @SCOOTERCASTER (@ScooterCasterNY) May 18, 2018

CBS News reported the NYPD said the victim was not a 29-year-old and baby but per the NYPD, a 46-year-old woman and boy.

NYPD: 46yo woman & 7yo boy both jumped from the #Gotham Hotel in #Midtown and died this morning. Police on scene @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/3FamJ59sX2 — Andrea Grymes (@AndreaGrymesTV) May 18, 2018

3. Adams Started Modeling as a Teen, & Was Miss November 1992 in Playboy

Once engaged to John Casablancas, Adams came out as gay, made the cover of the Village Voice, then married, started her own business called Goddessey, a publishing house and organic products company. She previously co-owned her former husband’s Wall Street Chiropractic and Wellness.

4. Adams Was Awarded $1.2 Million by a Jury in an ‘Excessive Force’ Case Against the NYPD

Former playmate Stephanie Adams was awarded $1.2 million by a jury in 2012 for a 2006 police brutality lawsuit. She claimed “I just wanted to get home and I just wanted him to make left turn and he got extremely upset, called her a vampire “and was cursing and threatening and got out of taxi …yanked my hair and shoved me to the ground …I waited six years for justice,” she said.

5. The Gotham Hotel, Unlike Many NYC Hotels, Has Open Terraces in All It’s Rooms

“Featuring 67 spacious suites and hotel rooms with balconies across 25 floors,” the hotel promotes on its website. The Penthouse is described as having “decadent, yet modern décor, with both front and rear-facing terraces,” both 80 to 100 square feet with waist, or chest, high railings.