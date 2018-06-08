Eric Ripert: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Celebrated French chef Eric Ripert found Anthony Bourdain dead in a Paris hotel. Bourdain hanged himself. Ripert and Bourdain were very close friends. When you look up Ripert on Twitter, it’s suggested you follow Bourdain.

What you need to know about Ripert and Bourdain:

1. There’s Little Shortage of Videos & Footage Where Friends Ripert & Bourdain Shared a Kitchen or Stage

Close friends, colleagues and fellow seekers of food origins and cultures, they sometimes traveled and cooked together.

A short blurry video of Bourdain working “fancy French guy and the broke down guy” the former on the grill and the latter handling the saute on the kitchen line in Brasserie Les Halles in New York. As part of an Arts and Lectures Series at University of California at Santa Barbara, Ripert grills Bourdain on his bona fides as a chef and how his vices hindered or inspired. Bourdain says he “didn’t suck…I was not great…but didn’t disgrace my client” while speaking about a specific chef post.

Ripert, in an at once joking and serious way challenged Bourdain on his drug use and asked, “Do you think maybe drugs have compromised your” abilities in the kitchen? There’s instant laughter from the audience as his drug and alcohol use and abuse was freely admitted and sadly legendary. Bourdain asks, “I’m sorry, what was the question?”

2. Bourdain Candidly Shared The Genesis of His Addiction With Ripert While Preparing Octopus & The Two Visited Marseilles Pizza Trucks Together

Bourdain confessed that as a young talented chef running New York restaurants he was offered and indulged in all the “sweet things” a young man likes including especially drugs and a “serious drug habit.”

“It caught up with me,” he said.

And as Bourdain described his journey with addiction and his life in kitchens he reveals his reverence for his friend, Ripert and his expertise.

“…as an example of my insignificance in the hierarchy of chefs, Eric Ripert will not be calling me up for recipe tips anytime soon.”

Ripert said he never prepared a pizza “in my life,” but joked perhaps he and Bourdain could do one together. Their easy rapport and fondness for each other makes watching the two a delight.

3. A TV Chef & Author, Ripert is Known For Top Chef & Appearing on ‘Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations’ & ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ Great talking all things @caymancookout, @LeBernardinNY & @Bourdain’s love of Torturing me on @PartsUnknownCNN 😈 w @charlesthorp on @BuildSeriesNYC … Love the Space! Thanks for having me! Link to watch -> https://t.co/mzzdd4C505 🙏🙏#caymancookout #BUILDseries pic.twitter.com/Xj5bxB2fpc — Eric Ripert (@ericripert) February 23, 2018

Ripert was a guest judge on Top Chef, and appeared many times with Bourdain on his shows. His Top Chef bio tells his early story: He left home at 15 to attend culinary school in Perpignan, France. Two years later, in Pairs, the teen was cooking at the renowned La Tour D’Argent then at Jamin. At just 24, Ripert, worked as sous chef for Jean-Louis Palladin at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. Moving to New York, Ripert was recruited to be chef for Le Bernardin. Ripert is undoubtedly one of the world’s great chefs.

4. Becoming a Buddhist, Ripert Said, Helped Transform Ripert Personally & Professionally

Born in France in 1965, Ripert was taught how to cook by his grandmother. He and his family moved to nearby Andorra, Spain where he was raised, but would later retunr to France as a teenager to study cooking. But his road was not always easy, he admits and sought out a spiritual course.

“Until I discovered Buddhism, I was kind of lost,” Ripert said. “Lost in a sense that I was trying to be a good person and I couldn’t succeed at the level of where I wanted to be, and Buddhism was, for me, a revelation,” he told ABC News.

Daily inspiration and motivation🙏🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/DAdUGte9al — Eric Ripert (@ericripert) May 29, 2018

5. Le Bernardin is One of the World’s Finest Eateries

Among the world’s finest chefs, as executive chef, Ripert’s restaurant in New York City, Le Bernardin, has been awarded all the stars there are to award; five times reviewed by the New York Times and five times awarded four stars, all the stars The Times has to give. And Le Bernardin received three Michelin stars.

According to his Top Chef bio, in 1997, GQ named Le Bernardin the best restaurant in America, and in 2007, the magazine named Le Bernardin one of “Seven Food Temples of the World.” In 2005, New York magazine declared Le Bernardin the No. 1 restaurant in the city, awarding it five stars in its inaugural restaurant rating issue – a position it holds today. Also in 2005, Bon Appetit declared Ripert’s Butter-Poached Lobster with Tarragon and Champagne its “Dish of the Year.”

Le Bernardin continues to receive universal critical acclaim for its food and service. The Michelin Guide, which made its New York debut in 2005, honored Chef Ripert and Le Bernardin with its highest rating of three stars in 2005, 2006, and 2007. The Zagat Guide has recognized the restaurant as the “Best Food” in New York City for the last seven consecutive years. In 1998, the James Beard Foundation named Le Bernardin “Outstanding Restaurant of the Year” and Eric Ripert “Top Chef in New York City.” In 1999, the restaurant received the “Outstanding Service” award from the Beard Foundation, and in 2003, the Foundation named Ripert “Outstanding Chef in the United States.”