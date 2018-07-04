Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley: Names Revealed After Mysterious Poisoning

London News Now is reporting that the two people believed to have been poisoned by a mysterious substance last weekend are Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess. The pair were found unconscious at an address on Muggleton Road in the town of Amesbury, which is part of Wiltshire and is about 85 miles southwest of London. They are both in critical condition at Salisbury District Hospital.

Investigators say they initially thought the pair had overdosed on recreational drugs. But now officials are looking into whether Sturgess and Rowley could have come into contact with a dangerous nerve agent called Novichok, or at least residue of the substance.

Wiltshire Police Closed off Areas the Couple Were Seen Recently

Investigators chose to close off areas where Dawn Burgess and Charlie Rowley were recently seen as a precaution. The department has been putting out frequent updates on the investigation on Twitter, including the fact that no one else appears to have been poisoned and that the Salisbury Hospital is operating as normal.

Police reported that the cordoned off areas include:

• Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury

• A property at John Baker House, Rolleston Street, Salisbury

• A property on Muggleton Rd, Amesbury

• Boots the Chemist, Stonehenge Walk, Amesbury

• Amesbury Baptist Centre, Butterfield Drive, #Amesbury

Novichok Is the Substance Used to Poison Former Russian Spy Sergei Skripal and His Daughter Yulia Back in March

The March attack happened in the neighboring town of Salisbury. British prime minister Theresa May had said it was likely that Russia was responsible for the poisoning. Dawn Burgess and Charlie Rowley are not believed to have any ties to Russia or the Skripals.



The BBC is reporting that officials have been running tests on the nerve agent at a government research facility called Porton Down. London News Now refers to Porton Down as a chemical weapons research laboratory; the building is located just 8 miles away from the town of Amesbury.

