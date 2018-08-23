David Allen Dean: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In a shocking case where an elderly man exposed himself when he urinated on a little girl and called her the n-word, an arrest has been made. But police and prosecutors have refused to officially identify the man who was arrested. But a police captain spoke to local media where Dean was identified and he appears in jail records. Dean is also a registered sex offender.

David Allen Dean, 60, was named as the man arrested for urinating on a 5-year-old African-American girl playing in an alley near her home with her siblings in Grand Rapids, Michigan Wednesday evening. He is alleged to have approached the children, called the girl a ni**er and then urinated on her. He is in the Kent County jail.

Though he’s being held in jail, charges against him do not appear on the jail’s website as of Thursday evening. A Grand Rapids 61st District Court staff person told Heavy that the man being charged, she declined to name him, was going to be arraigned Friday morning. Jail records show Dean has yet to be arraigned. But Grand Rapids police said Wednesday night would be facing felony charges.

Prosecutors told local media they’re weighing charges. And while not naming Dean, they said the suspect has a history of mental illness.

Late Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said it’s not releasing the suspect’s name as part of its “standard practice that the name of a suspect is not released until formal charges have been submitted and the individual has been arraigned.”

Police said in a statement that it’s anticipated charges will be “determined by the Kent County Prosecutors Office” Friday, and if any “criminal charges are approved, the suspect will be subsequently arraigned.” But also says, in a most unclear manner, that the “suspect is being lodged at the Kent County Jail on a Felony charge.”

1. After the Incident, the Children Ran Home, Told Their Parents & a Description Was Given to Police Who Tracked Him Down

Grand Rapids Police said officers were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to the home of a 5-year-old African American girl whose parents called to report their daughter had been urinated on by white man around 60 years old. Police said they were called about 20 minutes after the incident.

In an alley behind Leonard Street in Grand Rapids, the Alpine neighborhood, it was reported, the man approached two 7-year-olds and the 5-year-old girl. In addition to urinating on the girl, police said, “the male subject called the victim the N-word.”

“The victim and witnesses were able to provide enough description for officers to canvass the neighborhood and identify a suspect. Officers located the suspect’s residence and attempted to make contact with no response. After several more attempts to make contact officers left the residence but were notified a short time later by a neighbor the suspect had returned home. Within minutes officers returned to the residence and were able to take the suspect into custody, without incident,” police reported.

2. The Children Were Playing in a Area Familiar to Them & Likely They Felt Safe, Police Said

Another report was more complete in its detail of the crime.

According to WWJ radio, the girl and her siblings and other children were playing in an area near their homes Wednesday late afternoon they were approached in an alley. According to WWJ, the “alley was empty when police arrived, but the children recognized the man from the neighborhood and were able to give a good enough description that police tracked him down at his house. The man was arrested without incident.”

The station quoted Grand Rapids Police Officer Johsua Cudney who said, “They live right in the area,” referring to the kids. “It was 6 o’clock, the kids were just out playing, it was just a normal thing for them to be out playing (in the alley.)”

In a report on WGVU, Grand Rapids Police Capt. Matthew Ostapowicz said, “The allegation is that he was using racial slurs along with some vulgar language and he urinated on one of the children while he was yelling at them.”

3. While Physically Uninjured, the Children Will Undergo Counseling for the Traumatic Event, Police Said

Grand Rapids Police reported on Facebook that “there were no injuries to the victim or witnesses.” But an officer told a reporter that “detectives are working on getting them to a professional interviewer at a child advocacy center, where they can also undergo counseling.”

The station asked for more information on the incident but Cudney said details were “…a little bit unclear right now because they’re minors, and our officers are not able to do a full interview like they would with an adult.” He also told the station that while there were no injuries reported to the child, he does not “know what’s happening in their heads right now (after experiencing that).”

Michigan Live reported, “Police said detectives with the department’s Family Services Team are investigating the incident and working with the Children’s Advocacy Center to provide counseling for the child victim and witnesses.”

On its Facebook page, the Grand Rapids police wrote, “The Detective Unit Family Services Team is investigating the incident. The Family Services Team is working in collaboration with the Children’s Advocacy Center to conduct interviews and provide counseling for all juveniles involved in this incident.”

The Children’s Advocacy Center provides help for children and their families, as they cope with the trauma of being a victim to sexual abuse. The Center also brings together law enforcement, Child Protective Services, medical personnel, and counselors to interview, assess and safeguard children who have been victims of sexual abuse.

In an update following a call from Heavy about the case, Grand Rapids Police said that Thursday morning, the department’s “Family Services Team conducted a search warrant at the residence of the arrested male suspect. Investigators were searching for evidence related to the incident.” A forensic interview with the children was slated to have been completed Thursday afternoon.

4. Police Say That While There Was Enough Evidence For a Felony Arrest Wednesday Night, With Children Involved, the Process is Different

Police issued the following statement: “While on the night of the incident there was enough probable cause to arrest the suspect for a felony crime, the interview process for minors is much slower and specialized than for adults. In order to protect the children involved, and reduce the amount of stress they may feel during an interview, there is specific and unique protocol that must be followed,” police said.

“We work in collaboration with the Kent County Children’s Advocacy Center, which is able to provide the resources needed to interview the children in a safe way while obtaining the information needed for a criminal investigation,” police said. “A complete investigation is needed for submission to the Kent County Prosecutors Office within 48 hours of any arrest.”

5. Dean is a Sex Offender Convicted in 1981 & 1997 for Sex Crimes Against Children. Prosecutors Won’t Name Him But Say Their Suspect Has Been Committed to Psychiatric Facilitates in the Past

David Allen Dean was convicted in 1981 and again in 1987 of second degree criminal sexual conduct.

In the 1997 case it was criminal sexual conduct against a child under 13. He is reported as being non-compliant on the Michigan State Police sex offender registration website.

His address is given as 831 Courtney St NW Apt. 1, in Grand Rapids.

Michigan Live reported Thursday afternoon that “the 60-year-old man been involuntarily committed to psychiatric hospitals in the past, is held in the Kent County Jail while Grand Rapids police investigate.”

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said in a statement reported by Michigan Live that an investigation was under way and his office would “review findings for possible charges, adding, “The allegations are disturbing, especially because they involve a child.”

He further qualified his statement by adding, “However, we cannot make a decision until we have the final report. It is premature to say what will happen until the investigation is complete.”

The victim and witnesses interview would be part of the completed investigation be submitted to the Kent County Prosecutors Office, for review and determination of criminal charges.

This is a developing story.