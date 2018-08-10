Deputy Brian Green: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Deputy Brian Green is a deputy for the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to a statement by the PPSO, the department has received several complaints about Green, alleging his involvement with the Proud Boys, a self-described “western chauvinist” group that’s been linked with an “anti-white guilt” agenda, per WWLTV.

1. Green Is Allegedly a Facebook Administrator for a Local Chapter of the Proud Boys

Hey @PlaqueminesSO — do you employ Officer Brian Green, a member of the violent "Proud Boy" group and a Facebook admin for its local branch? pic.twitter.com/qQ4Zx0lHmX — Jules Bentley 🏴 (@julesbentley) August 8, 2018

In addition to citing the Proud Boys on his own Facebook, one of the complaints to PPSO alleged that Green is an administrator for a local Proud Boys chapter, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

Green’s Facebook profile picture also seems to reiterate Proud Boy beliefs, with slogan “The West is the Best” across the bottom of the photo, as well as another photo where it appears that Green is wearing a Proud Boys shirt.

2. In a Facebook Video, Green Describes Himself as a ‘Proud Western Chauvinist’

In a video that has since been deleted from his Facebook (but can be seen on The Advocate’s site here), Green says, “I’m Brian Green, and I’m a proud western chauvinist who refuses to apologize for creating the modern western world.”

Instead of moving to remove Green, as several users on Twitter have begun to call for, Sheriff Gerald Turlich claims to be working with federal partners to “obtain reliable law enforcement intelligence that confirms or exonerates this organization as a hate or supremacy group,” per The Advocate.

3. Sheriff Turlich Has Not Clarified What Will Happen to Green

Meet @PlaqueminesSO Officer Brian Green, proud boy. I’m sure him being affiliated with a hate group has no bearing on his job performance as a police officer. /s #acab #ftp #firebriangreen pic.twitter.com/JdkENp1070 — Jennsuke Nakamura (@JennMint) August 9, 2018

As of now, no charges have been placed against Green and he has not been placed on leave or given any sort of suspension for his involvement with the Proud Boys.

As Turliff has placed the emphasis of the investigation on “confirming” or “exonerating” the Proud Boys of any relation to a hate group, he has not established what will happen if they are confirmed to have the qualities of a hate group. Green has not yet commented publicly about his involvement, either.

4. The Southern Poverty Law Center Has Already Designated the Proud Boys as a Hate Group

Regardless of what Turliff’s investigation reveals, other institutions have already placed the Proud Boys under the umbrella of being a hate group, pointing out anti-woman and anti-muslim beliefs associated with the group.

The Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) summary of the Proud Boys reads, “Their disavowals of bigotry are belied by their actions: rank-and-file Proud Boys and leaders regularly spout white nationalist memes and maintain affiliations with known extremists. They are known for anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric. Proud Boys have appeared alongside other hate groups at extremist gatherings like the ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville. Indeed, former Proud Boys member Jason Kessler helped to organize the event, which brought together Klansmen, antisemites, Southern racists, and militias. Kessler was only ‘expelled’ from the group after the violence and near-universal condemnation of the Charlottesville rally-goers.”

5. The Proud Boys Have Maintained That ‘Chauvinism’ Is Not Sexist & Political Correctness Is ‘Just Censorship’

Despite being consistently associated with alt-right and white supremacy groups, the Proud Boys have maintained that they are none of the above. In a Dateline special on the Proud Boys, one member said, “As a fraternity we recognize..there is a men’s role men should assume, and right now most men aren’t assuming the role of what a man should be.”

Gavin McInnes, co-founder of Vice Media and founder of the Proud Boys, has said of the group (as seen in the video above), “I started a men’s club called the Proud Boys, and we have one caveat: you have to be a western chauvinist. Now, liberals are lazy, so they hear the word ‘chauvinist’ and they assume ‘male chauvinist’ and that’s why I used that word, because they’re too lazy to look it up. And it just means a nationalist, a patriot, and you have to think the West is the best.”