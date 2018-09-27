Brett Kavanaugh Likes Beer: Twitter Reactions and Memes

Brett Kavanaugh opened his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee with an emotional speech that he wrote himself and shared with no one prior to the hearing.
In his opening statement, Kavanaugh condemned the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee and repeatedly declared that his life and his family had been threatened and ruined. During the interview period, when Kavanaugh was asked about his drinking habits, he said, “I drank beer with my friends. Almost everyone did. Sometimes I had too many beers. Sometimes others did. I like beer. I still like beer. But I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out, and I never sexually assaulted anyone.”
Later on, though, Kavanaugh continued to talk about his drinking behavior by saying the same statement over and over again: “I like beer.”
