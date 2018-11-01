How to Watch ‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Episode 8 Online

Tonight’s episode of American Horror Story for season 8 is titled “Sojourn”. The crossover season of AHS recent brought back fans to where it all began in season 1, giving closure to many of the characters from Murder House. For those without a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for an alternative way to watch the show. Tonight is episode 8 and it airs on the FX channel at 10 p.m. ET/PT, in the Wednesday night time slot on the network, as always, but tonight’s show will run longer than usual.

For those who would like to watch the new American Horror Story: Apocalypse episodes online, there are several options for you to choose from, rather than watching the show on television. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch FX live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

FX is one of 80-plus channels included in the Fubo channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch FX live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch American Horror Story: Apocalypse live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want an extensive on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live channels, including the FX network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch American Horror Story: Apocalypse live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

The FX network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch AHS: Apocalypse live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who would like to watch tonight’s episode of AHS: Apocalypse or any of the season 8 episodes via Amazon, American Horror Story season 8 is available to buy on Amazon. Individual episodes of the show are available for anyone to purchase, starting at $1.99 – $2.99, and the entire season is available for $18.99 – $24.99 as well.

Season 8 of American Horror Story features a new storyline, but it also combines two previous seasons – AHS: Murder House and AHS: Coven. There are moments taken from AHS: Hotel as well. In season 8 of the show, actor Cody Fern has taken on the role of Michael Langdon, who may be the most powerful entity in the world. For those who need a refresher, the character Michael Langdon is from Murder House. Michael was the baby of character Vivien, who is played by Connie Britton. Vivien gave birth to Michael before she died while giving birth to him. She had also delivered another child, a twin, who was died as well.

Episode 8, which is called “Sojourn”, airs tonight and now the witches have figured out who their allies are, as well as their enemies. With the warlocks killed by the witches in episode 7, now the witches can confront Michael. Tonight’s episode will provide viewers with some more backstory on Michael Langdon.

For those wondering about the future of the long-running AHS series, FX CEO John Landgraf stated at a TCA winter press session that, “The entire creative team will continue to deliver the groundbreaking, celebrated American Horror Story for years to come,” so, it doesn’t sound like the show is slowing down any time soon. In fact, show creator Ryan Murphy said that, “I’ll keep doing it for as long as we have the ideas and the momentum. I really love doing it.”