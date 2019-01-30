Roger Stone & The Proud Boys: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A year ago, longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone pledged to the Proud Boys. He said matter-of-factly that he is a “Western chauvinist,” the term Proud Boys use to describe their core beliefs. As a member, having hired other members to act as his security team in wake of his indictment by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller should come as no great surprise some have said.

Stone was indicted for lying about his affairs with WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign as part of the investigation into a Russia-backed attack on the 2016 presidential election and then-candidate Trump’s possible collusion with Russian actors.

Since his public appearances show Proud Boys by his side and recently designated Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, a first-generation Cuban-American from Miami, standing with Stone and speaking out on his behalf, they appear as allies.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Roger Stone’s Security Detail Includes Self-Described Western Chauvinist ‘Proud Boys’

When Stone arrived from Florida to Washington, he posted an image to his Instagram where a Proud Boy sentinel is posted at his side.

I’m at the Roger Stone hearing, where Stone’s associates / Proud Boys are getting in arguments with cameramen over their giant “Free Roger” sign pic.twitter.com/qyeXZfcIn4 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 29, 2019

When Stone was arraigned in Washington, D.C. this week, Proud Boys were there in an apparent show of support and solidarity. Indeed, members spoke up clearly: “Roger Stone did nothing,” they shouted.

Proud Boys is now functioning as Roger Stone's security. This is a group that promotes violence, most recently threatening Portland's mayor. The same one yelling "faggot" & "fucking foreigner" as they beat a protester in the street. This is a hate group.https://t.co/YaLGHgEswm — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) January 30, 2019

It was also reported that Proud Boy members tussled with media over their signs. The police were called but no arrests were made or at least reported.

Funny. I was never called racist until I joined the Proud @ProudBoysUSA. But I guess the left is so afraid of us they need to jump to crazy claims. A multi-racial fraternal group seems like a place a racist would join. — Luke Rohlfing (@lukerohlfing) July 15, 2018

“Funny. I was never called racist until I joined the Proud @ProudBoysUSA. But I guess the left is so afraid of us they need to jump to crazy claims. A multi-racial fraternal group seems like a place a racist would join,” Luke Rohlfing tweeted.

Stone is pictured with “proud American nationalist” and Proud Boy member Rohlfing.

2. Stone’s Not Only Hired Proud Boys as Security, Like Hair Club for Men, Stone’s a Member

Stone has been photographed with Proud Boys and made statements and videos speaking on their behalf often using “we,” when illustrating a Proud Boys position.

“Hi, I’m Roger Stone. I’m a Western chauvinist. I refuse to apologize for creating the modern world.”

Stone’s statements, closeness to the group and its current leader, as well as video testimonials and a clip said to be part of an initiation right, show he is aligned with the group.

Stone tells fellow Proud Boys to “keep the faith. Don’t let them wear you down,” them being, “the globalists, the two-party duopoly, the deep state, Rober Mueller,” and major print newspapers like the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post, he says, “they want to wear us down,” now including himself as a member. “Never give up the fight. We will prevail.”

In a clip from his appearance on Infowars in April of 2018, Stone again not only identified with the Proud Boys, but he also said he’d been with them in the street. In the clip, he specifically targets Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu.

“…we’re not snowflakes …I’ll be looking for you. Let’s get it on.” He says he and the Proud Boys will be in the streets should Democrats “try to remove” Pres. Trump.

“You wanna talk tough …see ya in the streets, pal.”

3. The Proud Boys, Who Identify as Western Chauvinists, Claim to Disavow White Nationalism, Alt-Right Culture, Homophobia & Racism

The Proud Boys’ “basic tenet” is that they are “Western chauvinists who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world.”

“Like Archie Bunker, we long for the days when ‘girls were girls and men were men.’ This wasn’t controversial even twenty years ago, but being proud of Western culture today is like being a crippled, black, lesbian communist in 1953,” according to the “MEN ONLY” fraternal organization’s website.

The group says it became a “bona fide men’s club with rituals, traditions, and even its own in-house court called ‘The Sharia.'”

The Proud Boys are “anti-SWJ,” which stands for social justice warrior, a pejorative used to describe people with socially progressive views.

It claims it is not alt-right and “includes all races, religions, and sexual preferences.”

Membership, it says, is open to all men, or at least those “born with a penis.” Women can join the “girls group …Proud Boys’ Girls,” a growing group of male-dependent women who want “men to be men.”

The Proud Boys, as “Western chauvinists,” are men who “have tried being ashamed of themselves and accepting blame for slavery, the wage gap, ableism, and some fag-bashing that went on two generations ago, but it didn’t work.”

4. The Proud Boys, Designated by the SPLC as a Hate Group, Have Been Involved in Bloody Street Battles

Designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Proud Boys have been involved in vicious clashes, mostly with members of Antifa, in the recent past.

Since the brawl in New York City last October where Antifa protesters confronted Proud Boys, with one seen throwing a water bottle at the Western chauvinists, and the subsequent beat-down those protestors took, led to three Antifa arrested and nine Proud Boys charged.

Though the Proud Boys are a designated hate group, Antifa, composed of radical leftists who oppose fascism and use confrontation, often violent, in protests, are not designated as a hate group.

The SPLC says that while it “condemns violence in all its forms, including the violent acts of far-left street movements like antifa …” the group doesn’t “promote hatred based on race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity,” the underlying criteria for the hate group designation.

5. Founder Gavin McGinnis Left the Group Per Legal Advice, he Said, to Help Lessen Possible Jail Time for the ‘NYC 9’

Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes left the group in November. Not because he had changed his core Proud Boys-thinking, rather it was to, as he said in the video posted on the Proud Boys website and YouTube, help the nine Proud Boys members who brawled with Antifa activists near New York City’s Metropolitan Republican Club in October of 2018. A total of nine members were charged in the violent melee and are facing New York Police Department charges including gang assault, assault, rioting, and criminal weapon possession.

“I am told my legal team and law enforcement that this gesture could help alleviate their sentencing,” McInnes says in his video resignation. “Fine, at the very least this will show jurors they are not dealing with a gang and there is no head of operations.”