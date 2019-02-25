READ: Details of Prostitution Arrest of Robert Kraft [Graphic & Explicit]

The details are graphic and explicit.

Florida prosecutors have made public the case against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 77, in the arrest document that will be presented to the court.

Kraft allegedly made two visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, on Jan. 19 and again on Jan. 20, the latter was on the day of the AFC championship game when his team was facing the Kansas City Chiefs. On the Jan. 19 visit, he allegedly paid for two women, records show.

Read the charges here:

On Jan. 19, two women at the spa were seen on surveillance cameras “manipulating his genitals” and when the alleged sex act was completed, he was cleaned off and handed each a $100 bill.

On Jan. 20, a massage parlor employes brought Kraft to a room, he disrobed, lay on his back on a massage table and he instructed the woman to hug him and soon, she began “manipulating Kraft’s penis and testicles and then put her head down by his penis. This went on several minutes.” The woman cleaned him and gave her two bills, one the documents says was a $100 bill.

A 2015 blue Bentley was waiting for Kraft outside, the documents read.

The prostitution and human trafficking case is brought by Florida State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

Here’s the full press conference.

Aronberg says the Jupiter Police Department handed over their files on their prostitution and human trafficking sting. His office decided to charge 25 people.

If convicted on the first-degree misdemeanor charge, soliciting another to commit prostitution, Kraft would face up to a year in jail, a mandatory $5000 fine and 100 hours of community service and a “class on the dangers of prostitution and human trafficking.” Aronberg called human trafficking “modern-day slavery.”

In misdemeanor cases, Aronberg said, local residents are sent a summons to appear. A “low-level warrant” is issued for out of area residents. Kraft’s residence is in Massachusetts.

“…the cold reality is that many prostitutes in cases like this are themselves victims often lured into this country with promises of a better life only to be forced to live and work in a sweatshop or a brothel performing sex acts for strangers,” Aronberg said, pointing to the “larger picture we must all confront.”

Aronberg called human trafficking “evil in our midst.”

“It is also fueled by the demand side, demands from otherwise law-abiding citizens who are not aware or don’t want to be aware about those being exploited …”