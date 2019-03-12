Clark Brewster, Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer: 5 Fast Facts to Know

Clark Brewster is Stormy Daniels’ new lawyer, according to a tweet by the adult film star on March 12. The tweet did not explain why the star decided to switch representation from her previous lawyer, Michael Avenatti. Avenatti provided his own version of events in a tweet, claiming his law firm terminated representation of Daniels in February.

In a tweet, Daniels wrote, “I have retained Clark Brewster as my personal lawyer and have asked him and his firm to review all legal matters involving me. Upon completion of Mr. Brewster’s review and further consultation with me, I anticipate Mr. Brewster will serve as my primary counsel on all legal issues.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Brewster Is a Tulsa, Oklahoma-Based Trial Lawyer

Per his website, Brewster is “one of the preeminent Trial Lawyers in the Southwest,” and has established a “national reputation” for his work.

His site reads in part,

“On the civil side of his practice, his ability to communicate with jurors and argue his cases persuasively has brought clients multi-million dollar verdicts in complex medical malpractice, personal injury and commercial litigation cases. Additionally, the firm, due to its reputation for excellent trial preparation and skill, has caused many pretrial multi-million dollar settlements.”

2. Brewster’s Twitter Bio Reveals He Is a ‘Rancher’ & ‘Animal Lover’

Though Brewster’s Twitter presence is modest compared to Daniels’, he still has an active profile with over 600 followers and frequent tweets on his feed. His bio reads, “Rancher, Animal Lover, Trial Lawyer,” and links to his law firm’s website.

It appears that Brewster, like his new client, is critical of Trump; he recently retweeted the video of Trump walking with toilet paper on his shoe, and also retweeted a tweet by “God” which reads, “Jesus died for your sins but Trump lives for them.”

He also often retweets the Dalai Lama.

3. In Addition to Practicing Law, Brewster Is Also a Professor of Law at the University of Tulsa

According to his bio, Brewster currently serves as an adjunct professor of law at the University of Tulsa Law School, where he teaches “the subject of evidence.”

Brewster is also an alum of the University of Tulsa, as it is where he received his law degree. Per the site, he attended Central Michigan University as an undergraduate, before moving his family to Tulsa to get his law degree.

Per his professional bio, Brewster is member of the following organizations: the American Bar Association, the Oklahoma Bar Association, the Tulsa County Bar Association, the American Association for Justice and the Oklahoma Trial Lawyers Association.

4. Brewster Has Already Begun to Work on Behalf of Daniels

Per TulsaWorld, Brewster has already gotten to work on behalf of Daniels, entering his appearance Monday in an appeal for Daniels before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

In that case, per the publication, the appeal relates to the libel and slander suit that Daniels filed against the president last April.

5. Michael Avenatti Released a Tweet Claiming His Law Firm ‘Terminated’ His Relationship With Daniels

Please see below statement relating to our representation of Stormy Daniels. pic.twitter.com/RgXd4DXf4X — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 12, 2019

Daniels did not provide any explanation for why she has ended her professional relationship with Avenatti. However, Avenatti provided his own account of what happened.

In a tweet, Avenatti said, on February 19, “We informed Stormy Daniels in writing that we were terminating our legal representation of her for various reasons that we cannot disclose publicly due to the attorney-client privilege. This was not a decision we made lightly and it came only after lengthy discussion, thought and deliberation, as well as consultation with other professionals.”