Pablo Lyle: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pablo Lyle is a Mexican soap opera star arrested following a road rage incident that left a 63-year-old man dead, WPLG reports.

Lyle, a 32-year-old actor, was arrested Sunday after knocking a man unconscious during a road rage incident, police said. The man later died from his injuries.

Police said Lyle was a passenger when his driver cut off another driver on the way to the airport.

Police say 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez exited his car and began to bang on the window of the car Lyle was sitting in.

Witnesses told police that after the driver told Hernandez to stop, Lyle got out of the car and punished the man in the head, knocking him unconscious.

Police say Lyle got back in the car and fled the scene.

He later turned himself in to police. Hernandez later died at the hospital.

Lyle posted $5,000 bail and was allowed to go back to Mexico Monday.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Pablo Lyle Was Involved in a Road Rage Incident Sunday

Police say the car Lyle was in cut off 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez.

Hernandez got out of his car and began to bang on the window of the car Lyle was in, police said.

After the driver of Lyle’s car told the man to stop, witnesses told police that Lyle got out of the vehicle and punished the man in the head.

Lyle then fled the scene of the incident, according to the arrest report.

2. Witnesses Say Lyle Knocked The Road Raging Driver Unconscious

Witnesses say Lyle knocked Hernandez unconscious.

Witnesses called 911 and Hernandez was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police say Hernandez suffered a broken skull and internal bleeding.

He later died from his injuries, CBS Miami reported.

3. Lyle Turned Himself In and Was Allowed to Return to Mexico

Lyle and the driver of the car turned themselves in after driving Lyle’s family to the airport, according to police.

The driver told police that he cut the man off after realizing he was going the wrong way en route to the airport.

He told police that Hernandez blocked him at a traffic light and began to pound the glass and shouted insults.

“Don’t bang on my window,” the driver told Hernandez, he told police.

Lyle appeared in Miami-Dade Court Monday on a battery charge.

He was released on $5,000 bond and was allowed to return to Mexico.

4. Lyle Claims He Punched The Man in Self-Defense

Lyle told police that he punched Hernandez once in self-defense.

Lyle said that his 6-year-old son Mauro was in the back seat and he feared for his family’s safety.

After the incident, Lyle posted a photo of him and his family on Instagram.

“What really matters,” he wrote.

5. Lyle is a Popular Actor Who Was On The ’50 Most Beautiful’ List

Lyle has appeared in numerous popular Mexican soap operas, including “Mi Adorable Maldición,” “La Sombra Del Pasado” and “Corazón Que Miente.”

Lyle was named to the People en Espanol’s 50 Most Beautiful list in 2015.

Lyle is married to actress Ana Araujo. The couple has a 6-year-old son named Mauro and a daughter named Arantza.

