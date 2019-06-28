Yes, Bernie Sanders Said in the Debate that He’d Rotate Supreme Court Justices

No, you didn’t mishear. Bernie Sanders did indeed say something during the debate about rotating Supreme Court justices. In fact this isn’t the first time he’s brought up this idea.

During the She the People Summit in April, Sanders brought up this idea before, CNN shared. He said, in part: “What may make sense is, if not term limits, then rotating judges to the appeals court as well. Letting them get out of the Supreme Court and bringing in new blood.”

He said at the time that packing the court with more justices isn’t the right solution since Republicans will eventually be in power again. Instead, he floated the idea of rotating justices, which he brought up again briefly during the debate.

At She the People, he floated the idea of rotating Supreme Court justices to an appeals court after about 12 years.

At #SheThePeople2020, @BernieSanders comes out against expanding the Supreme Court: "I'm not for that, because I think the next party that comes to power will do the same thing." He instead floats term limits that rotate Supreme Court justices to an appeals court after 12 yrs. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 24, 2019

The idea was proposed by Professors Daniel Epps and Ganesh Sitaraman, who believe this can be accomplished with a statute and not a constitutional amendment. You can read more details about this on the SCOTUS blog here. Their idea seems more radical than what Sanders has mentioned, as it discusses a constant rotating system where judges serve two weeks and then rotate. But it’s not 100 percent clear what Sanders’ proposal is, and lawyers disagree on whether the idea shared in the SCOTUS blog would even be possible without an amendment.

Bernie suggests that Supreme Court justices should rotate after 12 years. That's a novel idea. I like it, but I want to read more about it.

#SheThePeople2020 — Salam Morcos (@SalamMorcos) April 24, 2019

Bernie says he would nominate justices who represent the needs of poc/working people, who are prepared to fight for justice rather than for the people on top. Follows that up with a suggestion for supreme court justices to serve only 12 years. — Star Stuff (@BernieBroStar) April 24, 2019

A slightly different idea from that shared on the SCOTUS blog is the idea that Supreme Court justices would serve a nonvoting senior status that they maintain, but would rotate onto the circuit courts every 18 years or so.

oh I've been corrected on this – might be possible to pass simple legislation saying the supreme court justices maintain senior status (nonvoting) on the supreme court or rotate onto circuit courts after 18 years (or however long). Interesting idea I didn't know about. — Ezra Levin (@ezralevin) June 3, 2019

Here’s more about what Sanders said before:

Bernie had a very good idea in proposing that Supreme Court justices should rotate out to appeal courts after a term of say 8-12 years . — Grumpy Birdie Sanders (@grumpybirdieS) April 24, 2019

Sanders addressed this again in May:

Bernie Sanders on Supreme Court: "I think we can figure out a way to rotate Supreme Court justices down to the appeals court, which would, I think, have some positive impact & I’d be open to that…There are ways to fight back, but I think I am not in favor of packing the court." — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) May 5, 2019

So what Sanders said tonight wasn’t the first time he’s mentioned the idea of rotating justices. But it’s not quite clear yet exactly how that idea would work.

This is a developing story.