Houston, Texas Fire Near Me Now: Lists & Locations of Fires

Although wildfires are not an issue in Texas right now, the hot and dry weather is helping fires pop up periodically. A fire in Houston is getting a lot of attention right now on June 12, 2019 as it sends plumes of smoke into the air that can be seen for miles. Read on for more details.

If you’re seeing smoke, it’s likely from the Elephant Recycling scrapyard in downtown Houston, ABC 13 Houston reported. It was reported around 1 p.m. on Lawndale Street.

@hfdincidents @HoustonFire I got a report of a fire near SH-225 and I-610. Can you tell me what’s burning? pic.twitter.com/5rdhyg5KAI — East Houston Breaking News (@EH_BreakingNews) June 12, 2019

No injuries have been reported from this fire.

A trash fire was also reported on Lawndale Street near San Antonio Street with no injuries in southeast Houston, KHOU 11 reported. This is apparently the same fire, according to Houston Chronicle. Flames were 20 feet high and the cause is unclear.

Big fire in Manchester in #Houston, TX. Fire’s been burning for an hour or so. pic.twitter.com/fTomUiQnz5 — Rob Friedman (@BobbyHertz) June 12, 2019

You can see a list of Active Incidents in Houston here. Although the Recycling Center isn’t listed on there, a different fire event was listed for June 12 at 1:30 p.m. near Willbriar Lane and Mccullum street, about 19 miles away. This is a good source for current fire and other events in the city.

A fire event was also reported at the HEB Blackhawk Grocery store about an hour ago.

Fire Event – E070 – Heb Blackhawk Grocery Blackhawk Blvd – S Sam Houston Pkwy E – 12:44 – https://t.co/ylW33gvrKR — HFD Incidents (@hfdincidents) June 12, 2019

Another fire event is at Park Ten Place. HFD Incidents is a good Twitter source for seeing fire events, whether large or small.

Fire Event – L090 – Park Ten Pl – Park Ten Blvd – 13:39 – https://t.co/4vM2SnYspf — HFD Incidents (@hfdincidents) June 12, 2019

The good news is that although there are fires in Houston, there are currently no large wildfire incidents in Texas. Inciweb lists no wildfires in Texas, and neither does NIFC.gov.