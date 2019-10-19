Bernie Sanders’ Queens, New York Rally Time & Live Stream: Watch Online

Bernie Sanders is hosting a “Bernie’s Back” rally in Queens, New York today, celebrating his return to the campaign trail following his heart attack. Here’s a look at Bernie Sanders‘ rally time and a live stream in the section below so you can watch it online here if you prefer.

Bernie Sanders’ Rally Starts at 1 p.m. Eastern

Bernie Sanders’ rally begins at 1 p.m. Eastern. Sanders will start speaking at some point later, since he’s going to have a lot of special guests today speaking before him.

The rally is at Queensbridge Park at Vernon Blvd. & Queens Plaza South in Long Island City, New York. The doors opened at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

You can RSVP for the event here and the Facebook page is here.

The rally will be streamed on Bernie Sanders’ YouTube channel here. A live stream isn’t up yet at the time of publication, so in the meantime his Twitch stream is the best way to wait for the rally to start. This link was shared on his rally’s Facebook page as the source for watching the rally online live as it happens. You can watch here and an embed is below.

This rally is called the “Bernie’s Back” rally and it’s expected to be huge. The description for the event reads: “Bernie’s Back! Join Sen. Bernie Sanders and a special guest on Saturday, October 19 for a rally at Queensbridge Park in New York City. This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.”

Sanders announced the rally during the debate on October 14, and shortly after The Washington Post reported that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would be there and would be officially endorsing him, along with Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. However, CNN later reported that Tlaib actually hasn’t officially endorsed Sanders yet, but will visit with him later this month.

Spox for Tlaib says Sanders will come visit later this month, but she has not made a decision to endorse. https://t.co/HiaYUG57HH pic.twitter.com/sGL4E5WaJx — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) October 16, 2019

A source close to Ocasio-Cortez told Business Insider that Sanders’ heart attack is what ultimately led her to decide to officially endorse him. She was torn between him and Elizabeth Warren, even though she volunteered on Sanders’ campaign in 2016, Business Insider said. She was pulled toward endorsing him after he invited her to Burlington, Vermont in September to talk about the campaign. After his heart attack, she decided he needed some energy injected into his campaign and she could help with that.

Sanders is doing well since his heart attack. Two stents were inserted to fix blockage in one of his arteries. A stent is a tiny wire mesh tube that is left in permanently and helps prop open an artery, The American Heart Association explains. Stents help re-open blood flow and lower the chance of having another heart attack. Using stents is actually fairly common today.

Sanders said about his health in a New York Times interview: “People should think that I had a procedure which hundreds of thousands of people a year have. People should think that according to the doctors, I’m on the way to a full recovery.”

Sanders told reporters on October 13 that he ignored some signs that something was wrong, and he regretted doing that, The Hill reported. He said: “I must confess, I was dumb. During this campaign, I’ve been doing, in some cases three or four rallies a day, running all over the state — Iowa, New Hampshire, wherever. And yet I, in the last month or two, just was more fatigued than I usually have been.”

Around that same time Sanders said he planned to slow down, but Sanders later corrected that comment, The Guardian reported. He said he misspoke, adding: “We’re going to get back into the groove of a very vigorous campaign. I love doing rallies and I love doing town meetings.”

When Are Bernie’s Next Events?

He’s hosting an “End Corporate Greed” Town Hall on October 24 at 5 p.m. in Marshalltown, Iowa at the Fisher Community Center.

On October 24, Bernie Sanders will be part of a LULAC Town Hall in Des Moines, Iowa. It starts at 7 p.m. but attendees are encouraged to arrive by 6:15 p.m. It will be at the Iowa Events Center’s 4th Floor Ballroom.

Sanders is hosting an “End Corporate Greed” press conference on Friday, October 25 at 10 a.m. in Newton, Iowa.

Bernie Sanders is hosting an “End Corporate Greed” Town Hall on October 25 from 3-4 p.m. in Toledo, Iowa. The event will be at the Toledo Reinig Civic Center.

At 6 p.m. on October 25, he’s hosting an Iowa City End Corporate Greed Rally at the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall.

On November 1, Sanders is hosting a March to End Corporate Greed in Des Moines, Iowa starting at 4:30 p.m.

