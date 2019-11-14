Nathaniel Berhow has been identified as the suspect in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, that has left at two people dead and four people, including the suspect, injured. The suspect is 16 years old. The shooting occurred on his birthday. The suspect is a student at Saugus High School.

Authorities were alerted to the scene by a sheriff’s deputy who was off-duty when he heard gunshots while he dropped his child off at school around 7:45 a.m. on November 14.

Video from the chaotic scene showed sheriff’s deputies swarming the scene and multiple victims being removed from the school on stretchers. Later, it was confirmed that a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy had died as a result of the shooting. Two wounded teenage girls, ages 15 and 14, as well as another 14-year-old boy are not in critical condition.

“It’s one of my worst nightmares as a sheriff,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Here’s what you need to know about Nathaniel Berhow and the Saugus High School shooting:

1. The Suspect’s Gun Was Empty When it Was Recovered by Authorities

VideoVideo related to nathaniel berhow: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-11-14T16:23:34-05:00

A motive and other details about the shooting have not been made public. “That’s going to take us a while to go through,” Sheriff Villanueva said of the investigation into what led to the shooting. The sheriff later told the media that when authorities retrieved the gun used in the shooting, a .45 caliber handgun, it was empty.

Officials said that surveillance footage from the shooting showed the suspect remove the gun from his backpack and shooting at five students before shooting himself in the head.

2. Berhow Was Thought to Have Been on the Loose But Was Actually Being Rushed to the Hospital

BREAKING UPDATE: At least one person has been struck by gunfire in a shooting outside Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. Authorities are searching for a male Asian suspect in black clothing. pic.twitter.com/DRULCfnGen — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 14, 2019

Police believed the gunman fled from the school after the shooting and began a search for him, releasing a description calling him a 15- or 16-year-old Asian male wearing a black hat, a black shirt or sweatshirt and blue jeans. Live helicopter video from a house nearby to Saugus High School shortly after the shooting showed sheriff’s deputies attempting to gain access.

Erroneous reports suggesting that the shooter had died were later amended to say that he was in critical condition and was being transported to a nearby hospital along with the victims.

Police obtained a warrant to search a home believed to be connected to the suspect, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KTLA-TV.

The house is located a few miles away from the high school. CBS Los Angeles reports that Berhow lived at the home with his family.

3. Berhow’s Father Died in December 2017 at the Age of 55

Berhow’s father, Mark, died on December 5, 2017. An online obituary for Mark Berhow says that he was a native of Lancaster, California, 45 miles east of Santa Clarita, and that he died while living in Valencia, California. He was 55 years old. Photos on the obituary page show Mark Berhow with various hunting rifles.

Those paying tribute on Mark Berhow’s obituary names his wife as Mami Matasuura, and his children ad Samantha and Nathaniel. A Facebook tribute to Mark Berhow says that Mami Matasuura had family flying from Japan for the funeral.

Online records show that Mark Berhow and his wife began divorce proceedings in August 2016. Matasuura is referred to as the “petitioner” in those documents, meaning she filed for divorce. Records show that Matasuura was also filing for custody.

4. Berhow Is a Track Athlete at Saugus High School

Screenshot from chopper footage at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California active shooter incident shows students being evacuated from the school. pic.twitter.com/d8ctY22uRL — Justin Fleenor 🔁 (@JustinFleenor) November 14, 2019

Berhow was listed as taking part in a track meet in Santa Clarita where he represented Saugus High School. The meet was held in Central Park on September 19. Two months later Central Park was the location of the reunification point between parents and students following the Saugus High School student.

5. About 2,400 Students Attend Saugus High School

BREAKING: Shooting reported at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, CA. At least one person seen being transported by paramedics. There are reports of other victims. 3 more ambulances requested.

Schools in area are on lockdown. No suspect info yet. We are live on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/CST8jbnzPW — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) November 14, 2019

Santa Clarita is a city of about 200,000 located about 40 miles away from downtown Los Angeles. About 2,400 students attended Saugus High School, located at 21900 Centurion Way. The school is part of the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The school’s Wikipedia page says that the campus has been used for filming for multiple TV shows and movies. That page also says that the school boasts numerous actors and celebrities among its alumni.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School