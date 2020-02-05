Robin & Ellie Schneider: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Robin Schneider and her young daughter Ellie are among the special guests invited to the State of the Union address by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania.

Ellie, whose full name is Eliora Kimberlea, is now a healthy toddler after overcoming tremendous odds as a premature baby. She was born about four months early. As explained by the White House, Ellie is one of the youngest preemies to survive in the United States. She and her family, which includes mom Robin, dad Joel, and brother Elijah, live in Kansas City, Missouri.

1. Ellie Schneider Was About the Size of a Soda Can When She Was Born

Eliora Kimberlea Schneider arrived well before Robin’s due date. Ellie made her debut on June 27, 2017, after just 21 weeks and 6 days inside her mother’s womb.

The family explained on their Facebook page, “Eliora’s Hope,” that doctors had decided that she needed to be born early due to a medical emergency.

“At the beginning of June, Robin went for her routine anatomy scan of the baby. And thus the great adventure began. It started with a shortened (or incompetent) cervix, moved to premature dilation, and by mid-June had evolved into premature prepartum rupture of membranes (PPROM). After the rupture infected, the doctors decided that in order to save both Robin and the baby it was time for Eliora to be born.”

As explained on a GoFundMe campaign at the time, Ellie weighed just 14 ounces at birth and measured only 10.4 inches long. Robin said Ellie’s size was comparable to a soda can, and not much heavier than one as well.

2. Baby Ellie Faced the Longest of Odds to Survive

Ellie’s family described her as a “beautiful warrior princess” after she was born. Relatives and friends expressed a lot of hope and shared prayers that she would beat the odds.

And the odds could not have been longer. According to Reuters Health, the majority of babies born at 22 weeks are stillbirths. Of those who are born alive, only 7.3 percent survive.

However, the odds improve if the parents have access to neonatal intensive care units. The survival rate rises to 24 percent when this kind of care is available. Luckily, Ellie’s parents had access to this kind of care at Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City.

Robin and Joel Schneider shared on Facebook that after Ellie arrived, there were moments where they thought they had lost her. But small as she was, Ellie fought for life.

“After all hope was lost and they thought she had passed, God brought her back to us when she self stabilized after being intubated. Since then, she has gone on to amaze the NICU doctors and everyone in her life.”

3. Ellie Schneider Cried For the First Time At 4 Months Old & Got to Go Home at Five Months

Robin and Joel Schneider had to wait several months before their daughter made her first sound, and were ecstatic when it finally happened. Joel told KSHB-TV at the time, “Just hearing a tiny cry from her… brought tears to our eyes. It had been months and months just waiting to just hear our baby’s voice for the first time.”

Robin also told the news outlet that she felt that Ellie’s survival was a miracle. “The fact that she’s alive and has as few complications as she does is a miracle. Whether or not you believe in God — it’s a miracle. She should not be here… and she needs to know that. That she has a special calling on her life.”

One month later, the proud parents finally got to take their newborn home. Ellie still relied on an oxygen tank to breathe because her lungs were not fully developed yet. Her parents shared on Facebook in December of 2017, in Ellie’s voice:

“I just wanted to let everyone know that I busted out of that hospital on THURSDAY! That’s right, I have been home for almost 2 whole days! My family is ecstatic, as they should be. I miss the 24 hour service at the hospital, but mom does alright keeping my meals fresh, and dad likes to help me eat too! Just a reminder – even though we believe in the power of God we also need to protect me. Because I demanded to be born so early I have almost no immune system and my lungs are still developing (notice the oxygen in the photo). So PLEASE do not stop by and visit. My mom has promised to leave you out in the cold on the porch. If you have something for marvelous moi or my family just text or call them to figure out a pickup. At some point mom and dad will contact people one by one for selective visits.”

4. Ellie Schneider Has Had to Battle Illness Throughout Her Young Life

Ellie Schneider’s battle was not over after going home from the hospital. As her parents explained, because of her premature birth, Ellie didn’t have the opportunity to build up the same defenses to viruses and bacteria that full-term babies do.

Robin Schneider shared on Facebook in December of 2019 that throughout Ellie’s young life, she has had to be taken to the emergency room eight times. She has been admitted to the hospital three times and had to stay there for a total of six weeks.

By comparison, the Schneiders say their older child, Elijah, never had to go to the emergency room or stay in the hospital. Robin also shared that at times, she has felt guilty over the amount of attention Ellie requires and worries that she is neglecting her “non-preemie.”

5. Ellie’s Big Brother Adorably Dotes On His Little Sister

Robin and Joel Schneider shared an adorable video of their older son Elijah doting on his little sister in October of 2017. He sat in her crib with her in order to “read” her a story. The little boy didn’t appear to be able to read yet but he turned the pages in order to share the story with Ellie.

Elijah also patted his sister’s stomach and head, and you can hear him saying her name. Robin wrote, “Even the Grinch’s heart would swell at this sight. Elijah is reading Ellie a story, and she is just eating it up. Elijah is such a good big brother, he loved being able to help take care of his baby Ellie belly!”

The siblings are continuing to grow as a very cute pair. Their parents shared the above photo from Ellie’s second birthday celebration, with Elijah showing off a toothy grin.

