Hobby Lobby Ripped Online for Staying Open Amid Coronavirus

While America hunkers down under “Safer at Home” orders to fight the pandemic spread of coronavirus, the Christian owned Hobby Lobby stores, as of March 21, remained open. After a letter to employees from David Green went viral on Twitter, in which he says wife Barbara is a “prayer warrior” amid “this war with this latest virus,” users online were not happy with the arts and crafts stores billionaire owner.

Hobby Lobby is the nation’s largest privately-owned arts and crafts store with over 900 locations across the nation and 43,000 employees. As stated on their official website, Hobby Lobby is taking precautionary methods to prevent shoppers and employees from catching COVID-19, such as “enhanced cleaning” and prohibiting “all international travel,” they have not shut their doors, and employees are expected to show up for work.

“If an employee is suspected of having COVID-19 based on symptoms and/or known direct or indirect exposure, we will send that employee for medical care and to self-isolate at home, and will promptly coordinate with public health officials,” the company’s statement said.

Green, who has an estimated net worth of $6 billion as reported by Forbes in 2019, wrote in an apparent letter to employees on March 19 wrote, “To help ensure our Company remains strong and prepared to prosper once again when this passes, we may all to ‘tighten our belts’ over the near future’… I ask that you all pray for our health and a return to normalcy very soon.”

Hobby Lobby owner David Green is telling store managers to stay open despite the pandemic because his wife had a vision from god. He also warns they'll all have to "tighten their belts" soon. His net worth is $6.4 billion—hourly employees don't get paid sick leave. #COVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/4pEhivDbNy — Towanda the Avenger (@kendallybrown) March 22, 2020

What’s largely causing a riotous response on Twitter is Green’s indication that if employees pray, they will be fine amid coronavirus. In the letter, Green shared what he must’ve assumed would be a reassuring story about his wife Barbara:

“In her quiet prayer time this past week, the Lord put on Barbara’s heart three profound words to remind us that He’s in control. Guide, Guard, and Groom. We serve a God who will guide us through this storm, who will Guard us as we travel to places never seen before, and who, as a result of this experience, will Groom us to be better than we could have ever thought possible before now.”

Hobby Lobby, closed Sundays to allow employees time for family and worship. Open during a pandemic because our morals aren’t really all that great. pic.twitter.com/zA4pbCkPcB — Neil Saunders (@NeilRetail) March 20, 2020

I’m sure Hobby Lobby employees will feel better about dying knowing the billionaire owner’s wife imagined that an invisible sky wizard told her it would be ok. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 22, 2020

Please know that I like Hobby Lobby & it’s business values however I am saddened to see friends & their coworkers required to come to work during this time. Non-essential workers should not be working. Hobby Lobby certainly is NOT an essential place. @HobbyLobby #Coronavirus — April (@givingin2it) March 21, 2020

Hobby Lobby's owner is ordering stores to stay open bc he had a 'vision from God.' This is insane & cruel. But for saying that there are some who'll say I'm being 'hateful.' Not him, for exposing workers/customers to illness but me for critiquing his "sincere religious belief" — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) March 22, 2020

Dear Hobby Lobby,

I am putting this on Barbara's heart in a public way, so everyone can see. 1. Give all of your employees paid sick leave.

2. Pay 100% of all their medical insurance and fees.

3. Pay the rent or mortgage of all your employees during the quarantine. Thank you. — Jesus Christ (@JesusOfNaz316) March 22, 2020

I worked for Hobby Lobby for 2 years and genuinely cannot adequately convey how awful these people are. Truly the most selfish, hateful faux-Christians I've ever had the displeasure of working for. — Towanda the Avenger (@kendallybrown) March 22, 2020

While the stores in state-mandated shutdown amid coronavirus may be closed, as a franchise, they are remaining open. Users online expressed compassion for their employees, with the exemption of store managers, who are not covered with company health benefits.

Hobby Lobby Fought To Block Their Employees From Receiving Birth Control In Their Healthcare Plans

This is not the first time Hobby Lobby has been in the news amid a highly controversial matter. In 2014, they went to the Supreme Court to fight against having to be required to supply employees with birth control in their healthcare coverage in 2014.

Hobby Lobby believes that birth control amounts to abortion, and didn’t want to pay for such contraception because of their Christian values. In Burwell vs. Hobby Lobby, The Supreme Court ultimately voted 5-4 in Hobby Lobby’s favor.

In 2017, Green and his family donated $500 million to the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.