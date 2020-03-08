Joan Huber: Irish Woman Killed Family in Reno, Nevada

Joan Huber is a mother and wife originally from County Kerry, Ireland who police say shot and killed her husband and two teenage sons before killing herself in Reno, Nevada.

Her husband was named Adam, and her teenage sons were also named Adam, 17, and Michael, 16. Huber’s children attended Damonte Ranch High School, which has suffered a string of tragedies recently. The family lived in a four-bedroom home in Reno on “a quiet cul de sac,” according to the Reno Gazette Journal. The shootings unfolded in March 2020.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Reno Police Believe Joan Huber Was the Shooter

Irish woman killed her family before taking own life, say US police: Joan Huber (53), originally from Kerry, found dead after apparent murder-suicide https://t.co/eym0f0iAeH pic.twitter.com/n7rRWDUwU2 — CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 (@cfcpac) March 7, 2020

In a news release, Reno, Nevada police wrote, “On March 4th, 2020 at approximately 1104 hours, Reno Police Officers responded to the 10000 blk of Canyon Country Ct, on a report of a deceased subject. Subsequent investigation revealed three other deceased subjects within the residence that are believed to be members of the same family who reside there. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.”

Authorities later identified the victims as the Hubers, and the suspected perpetrator as Joan Huber.

Authorities wrote that they established that Joan “within the preceding days of March 4th, shot her husband, 50-year-old Adam Huber, and their two teenage children, before taking her own life.”

2. Joan Huber Was from County Kerry, Ireland, Where Her Family Members Are ‘Pillars’ in the Community

US police name Irish woman killed in suspected murder-suicide in Reno https://t.co/8EErYCepYR — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) March 6, 2020

According to the Irish Times, Huber was from Coolcuslaugh near Killarney, County Kerry, in Ireland.

A Kerry official told Radio Kerry that Joan and her family were “pillars” in the community.

Danny Healy-Rae said, according to Irish Times: “I know them to be a good, hardworking honest family and pillars in the community and the type of people you would like to be friends with.”

3. Huber’s Father Was a Prominent Person in His Irish Town

UPDATE: Reno Police say Joan Huber shot her husband, children before taking her own life https://t.co/1WCR1pAZu1 — RGJ.com (@rgj) March 7, 2020

According to The Irish Times, Joan was the oldest of the five children born to John Kelly, who was a Kerry official and political candidate before passing away in 2018.

The Gazette Journal reported that Joan was an Irish national whose father was well known back in Ireland.

Joan had lived in the U.S. for 30 years, and a firearm was used in the triple murder suicide, according to RTE.

4. Adam Huber Worked at a Car Dealership

Adam P. Huber, Joan’s slain husband, was a technician at a Buick GMA car dealer in Reno, Nevada. He had worked there since 2006.

“He has always been a valued member of our team,” said Doreen Hicks, director of marketing for Reno Buick GMC, told Gazette-Journal. “We mourn the loss of him and his family. At this point, we are assisting the police with their investigation and we cannot comment further at this time.”

Police told the Gazette-Journal that they went to the residence after getting a call from an “involved party” without being specific. They did not release a motive or more details on that call.

5. The High School Is Dealing With the Loss of Students

The principal of Damonte Ranch High School released a statement about the loss of the two teenage boys that read in part, “Two of our students died following a domestic situation in their home. Reno Police are investigating the case, and because this is an active investigation, I am not able to share any more details with you now…It has been such a difficult year for all of us, and I appreciate your extraordinary courage over these past few months. We are Mustang strong, and we can rely on each other during this tragic time.”

According to News 4, “in less than two months, five students from the high school have died.” Parents held a community gathering to show support for the school’s study body, the television station reported.

The school has faced other recent tragedy. According to KOLO-TV, two other high school students died in January and February of accidental drug overdoses.

In addition, a Reno freshman at Bishop Manogue High School died of suicide.