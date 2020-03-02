Letecia ‘Tecia’ Stauch: Stepmom of Missing Child Gannon Stauch Arrested

Letecia “Tee” Stauch, the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old boy who’s been missing since January 27, has been arrested in connection to his disappearance. Family spokeswoman Cynthia Coffman said that Stauch is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Stauch initially told authorities that Gannon was sick and stayed home school on the Monday in January that he went missing. She told the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office that he left to go to a friend’s house between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m., and hasn’t seen him since.

Gannon lives with his father, Albert Stauch and his stepmother in the Lorson Ranch area of Colorado Springs. Stauch’s father is in the Colorado Army National Guard, and Gannon’s mother, Landen Hiott, lives in South Carolina. However, she is in Colorado to help with the search. Hiott and Stauch share custody of Gannon, according to his family.

Here’s what you need to know about Letecia “Tecia” Stauch:

Stauch’s Initial Statement Of When She Last Saw Gannon Didn’t Appear To Line Up With A Neighbor’s Surveillance Camera

Gannon Stauch Surveillance Video#gannonstauch #teciastauch 2020-02-05T04:50:02.000Z

Roderick Drayton, a neighbor of the Stauch’s, found that his surveillance camera caught footage Gannon on January 27, and what he saw didn’t appear to line up with his stepmother’s initial statement. According to Drayton, video from a surveillance camera attached to his house also had the Stauch’s driveway in the frame.

The neighbor’s video showed Gannon getting into a truck that belongs to Stauch at around 10 a.m. Later that day, around 2:19 p.m., Stauch returns to the home in the pick-up truck, but Gannon is nowhere to be seen.

Drayton told ABC News that when he gave the video to Gannon’s father, he broke down crying and said they needed to give the video to investigators. Drayton claims that Gannon’s father said, “she lied … he didn’t go to a friend’s house.” Afterward, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said the video was being considered evidence in the investigation.

READ NEXT: Jaden Davis Found: ‘The Kitchenista’ Chef Locates 16-Year-Old Son