Breann Leath: IMPD Officer Killed Responding to Domestic Dispute

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has confirmed that one of their officers, Breann Leath, was shot and killed in the line of duty on Thursday afternoon, April 9. Fox59 reported that police were called to the 1800 block of Edinburge Square in the city’s east side following a domestic disturbance call.

Officers arrived at the apartment, and someone inside fired shots. Leath and a woman inside the house were both hit. Officer Leath was brought to the hospital, where she died. She was 24 years old and the mother of a young boy. Police said that they have a suspect in custody, and confirmed that the other woman shot had non-life-threatening injuries.

The IMPD Chief, Randal Taylor, said: “She is the example of the type of officer we want on this department.”

This story is still developing.

