Dr. Bill Kirby Dead: Controversial Auburn Mayor Dies In Plane Crash at 72

Dr. William Kirby, the mayor of Auburn, who stepped down from his official government position on April 13 following intense backlash from a controversial Facebook criticizing Donald Trump, died on April 18 in a plane crash. He was 72.

Political consultant Jeff Raimundo shared Dr. Kirby’s family’s official statement following the tragic death of the former Northern California mayor on his Facebook page:

“Our beloved father and grandfather, Dr. William Kirby, the Mayor of Auburn, has been tentatively identified as the person killed in the plane that crashed near the Auburn Airport this morning about 10:30 a.m. Another person in the plane survived the crash. Unfortunately, we do not yet have many other details or answers.”

“Our family is devastated by this tragic news. Bill devoted decades of enthusiastic and loving support to his family, his patients and the Auburn community he loved so much. We will miss him immensely but take comfort in knowing he died while flying – one of the other loves of his life.”

“In addition to his years on the City Council, Bill Kirby served as Auburn Little League President, a Director of the Auburn Area Recreation & Parks District, a urologist in Auburn and Woodland, Chief of Medical Staff at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and a Rotarian. He was inducted into the Placer High School Athletics Hall of Fame as team physician for more than three decades, and was a passionate advocate of the Auburn art community, a pilot and a physician with ‘Flying Doctors.'”

Dr. Kirby, who was a practicing urologist for over 30 years in addition to being mayor, is survived by his daughter Sarah Kirby-Gonzalez, son-in-law Adam Gonzalez, and grandchildren Addison and Chloe Gonzalez. The family’s statement closed by saying, “He loved his family, especially his two granddaughters. He poured his passion into life and the world is a better place because of him.”

Dr. Kirby’s Single-Engine Plane Crashed Around 10:30 a.m. On Saturday

According to records obtained by the Sacramento Bee, Dr. Kirby was a veteran pilot since at least 2009. TThe Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to CBS 13 that another person was injured in the crash, which happened in a field near the 3800 block of Cedar Mist Lane, northwest of the Auburn Municipal Airport.

It remains unclear what initially caused the crash, but the Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] and the National Transportation Safety Board [NTSB] will be investigating what led up to the plane crash. The identity of the plane’s other passenger has not yet been identified, and it hasn’t yet been confirmed who was piloting the single-engine plane, which crashed soon after it departed from the Auburn Municipal Airport, according to Gold Country Media.

Dr. Bill Kirby Quit as Mayor After Calling Trump Racist & Comparing Trump Supporters to the KKK in a Controversial Facebook Post

The mayor of Auburn, CA is facing backlash tonight over controversial social media posts. One post appears to equate Trump supporters to members of the KKK. Mayor Bill Kirby has been a vocal critic of Pres Trump but community members say this crossed the line. Here's his response pic.twitter.com/6cr1Su1aN0 — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) April 13, 2020

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Dr. Kirby shared a meme that featured a picture of a hooded Klu Klux Klan member with the printed text, “Good News for Trump supporters is that most of them already have masks.” The joke was in reference to the newly enforced CDC guidelines for American citizens to wear masks in public places amid the pandemic spread of coronavirus.

Dr. Kirby posted this meme on his personal page with the caption, “True,” and the response that the Auburn mayor received online was split down this middle. While some users online heralded him for speaking out, others criticized Dr. Kirby for spreading hate speech.

Auburn’s mayor said to the Auburn Journal, “(Facebook) is not a city site. It’s a personal site. This has nothing to do with my job. I reposted it. I think [Trump] is racist, absolutely.”

Following the backlash, Dr. Kirby released the following statement on the matter: “Some people have viewed my posts, which were meant to be private and made out of frustration as over the top. Some were and I regret that.”

As for Trump’s handling of coronavirus, Dr. Kirby remained highly critical.

“Like millions of healthcare workers and first responders across the country I go to work every day and put my life on the line against an enemy I can’t see without the proper protective gear or testing capabilities because of the criminal incompetence and disregard for science from this administration. The President has put us all at risk. I believe history will judge those who stood up against damaging policies and ideologies and those that did not.”

After Dr. Kirby stepped down as mayor on April 13, he was succeeded by Councilman Daniel Berlant.

