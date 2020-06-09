Legendary Chicago News Anchor Dick Johnson Dies at 66

Dick Johnson, the legendary news anchor with NBC Chicago, has died at 66. Johnson’s cause of death has not been made public. Johnson had been with NBC Chicago since October 2002.

Johnson is survived by his wife and three children. Johnson’s colleague with NBC Chicago, Carol Martin, confirmed his passing in a tweet on June 9. Martin tweeted:

NBC5’s Dick Johnson was the best kind of newsman. Smart, thorough, nimble when deadlines were crashing around him. No cliches. Just facts, fairness, and great writing. And he was funny! What a loss to all who knew him. But especially to his loving family.

Johnson told The Daily Herald in Illinois in March 2020 that he moved to northern Michigan with his wife following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Citing NBC Chicago station manager and vice president of news, Frank Whittaker, The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Johnson was being treated for a pre-existing respiratory condition in the last few days. The newspaper’s report says that it was due to that condition that Johnson had retreated to Michigan during the pandemic.

Prior to performing anchor and reporting duties with NBC Chicago, Johnson had been an anchor with Chicago’s ABC affiliate, according to his LinkedIn page. Johnson began at ABC Chicago in October 1982. Johnson’s work also brought him to Dallas, where he worked with KDFW-TV, between 1977 and 1982, as well as Indianapolis, where he was a reporter with WTHR-TV between 1976 and 1977.

Johnson was a graduate of DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, where he majored in political science and government. Johnson attended New Canaan High School.

