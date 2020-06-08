Terri Pinto Napolitano: Officer Shared Doctored Obama & Clinton Lynching Images on Facebook

Terri Pinto Napolitano is a Brooklyn Court Officer who was suspended for posting doctored images on her Facebook page over the weekend that depicted Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton being lynched. Sgt. Napolitano has since been suspended for 30 days, pending a full investigation.

The Facebook status read, “#Obamagate #Treason The True American Dream,” and showed doctored photographic images of Obama hanging from a rope, as well as another photo showing Clinton being led up to gallows by a group of people. Beneath Obama were the captions “We Will Not Yield” and “Your day is coming TRAITOR!,” and beneath the doctored photo of Clinton was the caption “IT’S NOT OVER TIL THE FAT LADY SWINGS.”

The status and accompanying images have been shared around the internet, and many are still up on Twitter.

According to a spokesman for the state Office of Court Administration, Napolitano has been suspended for 30 days, and her gun has been taken. An inspector general’s review is pending.

Here’s what you need to know:

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFore Called Napolitano’s Behavior ‘Abhorrent by Anyone, at Any Time, & Under Any Circumstances’

Terri Pinto Napolitano’s gun was taken away and the state court system’ IG is investigating after she posted images of lynchings of Obama and Hillary… Good!!! 👍 pic.twitter.com/w8Sav2L3SX — X͟͟L͟͟V͟͟2P͟͟R͟͟I͟͟S͟͟O͟͟N͟͟ (@XLV2PRISON) June 7, 2020

Immediately after Napolitano shared the status to her Facebook, her followers began to condemn the image. One person wrote, “A Blackman hanging on a noose is never appropriate but especially not in times like the ones we are living today!”

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFore had similar sentiments. In a statement, she slammed Napolitano’s behavior, calling it “abhorrent.”

Per The New York Post, she wrote to court personnel,

This conduct is abhorrent, by anyone, at any time, and under any circumstances. But at this critical moment in our history — when our nation is reeling from the death of George Floyd and its aftermath — it is a sickening and unpardonable offense against every colleague in our court system, as well as the vast and diverse public we serve.

This is a developing post and will be updated.