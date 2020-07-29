Madonna Calls Dr. Stella Immanuel ‘My Hero’ on Instagram

Instagram flagged Madonna’s post on Tuesday after she shared the viral video of Dr. Stella Immanuel, the physician who champions hydroxychloroquine as a cure for coronavirus and believes masks don’t help to reduce transmission, on her social media page.

Madonna captioned the video, “The Truth will set us all Free! But some people don’t want to hear the truth. Especially the people in power who stand to make money from this long drawn out search for a vaccine Which has been proven and has been available for months. They would rather let fear control them and let the rich get richer and the poor and sick get sicker.

This woman is my hero Thank you, Stella Immanuel.”

Immanuel, 55, who was born in Cameroon and did her medical training in Nigeria, first went viral after passionately singing the praises of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on July 27 as part of America’s Frontline Doctors Summit. Immanuel works as a physician at the Rehoboth Medical Center in Houston, Texas, which is located in a strip mall next to Fire Power Ministries, which she helped found.

The “Like a Virgin” singer has been a longtime vocal supporter of the LGBTQ community, so it seemed odd that she would share her support for Immanuel. The Fire Power Ministries’ website states in their “Beliefs” section that they are against “unmarried couples living together, homosexuality, bestiality, polygamy, etc.” Immanuel also posted through her Fire Power Ministries Facebook page in December 2016 that “practicing and celebrating [homosexuality] will take you to hell.”

The video Madonna posted, which racked up over 13 million views after President Donald Trump tweeted it out, has since been removed by Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for spreading misinformation.

Immanuel Believes Certain Medical Issues Are Caused By People Having Sex In Their Dreams With Demons and Witches

Immanuel, who refers to herself on Facebook as a “Physician, Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur, Deliverance Minister, God’s battle axe and weapon of war,” has shared controversial medical opinions in the past. The Daily Beast reported that during Immanuel’s previous sermons, she claims issues such as endometriosis, cysts, infertility, and impotence are caused by sex with “spirit husbands” and “spirit wives”— which she says happens when people are intimate with witches and demons while dreaming.

“They are responsible for serious gynecological problems,” Immanuel said. “We call them all kinds of names—endometriosis, we call them molar pregnancies, we call them fibroids, we call them cysts, but most of them are evil deposits from the spirit husband. They are responsible for miscarriages, impotence—men that can’t get it up.”

Trump Also Continued to Support Dr. Immanuel During His Press Conference on Tuesday

"I thought her voice was an important voice, but I know nothing about her," President Trump says of the video he retweeted where a woman claims masks don't work & there's a cure for Covid-19. Instead of explaining the contradiction given he's endorsed masks, Trump left the room. pic.twitter.com/k8jKdrI1oz — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 28, 2020



Even though Immanuel’s video has been removed from social sites and criticized for spreading misinformation, Madonna wasn’t the only person to praise the doctor. Trump also championed Immanuel during his White House press briefing on Tuesday.

Trump said, “I can tell you this, she was on-air along with many other doctors. They were big fans of hydroxychloroquine and I thought she was very impressive in the sense that from where she came, I don’t know which country she comes from, but she said that she’s had tremendous success with hundreds of different patients, and I thought her voice was an important voice, but I know nothing about her.”

READ NEXT: Mo Gaba Dead: Baltimore Ravens & Orioles Superfan Dies at 14