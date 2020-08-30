WATCH: Alaska Man Rants About Masks After Being Kicked Out of Walmart

A new video has gone viral on social media showing someone going on a rant about mask-wearing, this time at a Walmart in Alaska. This incident began when the individual was asked to leave the store over his refusal to wear a mask. The video was posted to Twitter, where it has over 2.8 million views at the time of writing. It is available here:

Anti-masker in Alaska gets kicked out of Walmart & has a public meltdown pic.twitter.com/wymrh10XZk — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 30, 2020

The individual in the video has not been named. Heavy reached out to the store for more information but did not immediately hear back. Face masks have been mandatory at all Walmart locations since July 20, 2020.

The Video Shows the Individual, Who Is Not Wearing a Mask, Yelling in the Employees’ Faces While Standing Inches Away

The video begins with the individual, who is wearing orange Texas Longhorns pants, yelling at other customers, “Get back on your highway to hell and get out of a godly man’s face.” He also says, “By your very blind ignorance, you don’t have the ability to even come up with your own f****** ideas.” A few voices of employees off-camera can be heard asking him to leave, to which he responds, “I will leave when I choose.”

After an argument with the employees, he begins yelling, “You’re refusing my service! Why don’t you say, ‘We refuse you service’?” After he is asked to stop yelling, he replies, “No, I choose to yell and you cannot stop me.” The man also tells them as he’s walking off, “Please, return to your service of Satan and your ignorant belief in your rights.” At one point, he gets within inches of an employee and yells in her face. A longer version of the video on Instagram shows that the situation ends when the customer finally walks out of the store.

It is unclear if the police department was called to respond. Heavy reached out for a statement and will update this article if one is received.

When Walmart announced that face masks would be mandatory, a spokesperson for the company said they would have employees at the entrance that will reinforce the requirement, KTUU reported: “The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution. We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20.”

There Have Been Many Other Similar Incidents Since Mask-Wearing Became Mandatory in Stores

This type of incident has occurred at many other stores since the pandemic began and businesses started mandating mask-wearing. Recently, a man was captured going on a homophobic and anti-mask rant at a Marshall’s in California. In that case, the individual falsely claimed that the store could not deny him service or they would be fined $75,000. At the time, the police department said they would be investigating after a video of the incident showed the person unzipping his pants.

Airlines have also experienced similar incidents and videos of people getting removed from flights for mask refusals have gone viral. An American Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Charlotte was the scene of a brawl earlier this month after customers “failed to comply with our mandatory face-covering policy,” according to an airline spokesperson’s statement to Fox News.

READ NEXT: A 10-Year-Old Girl’s Mother Was Shot & Killed During Her Zoom Class: Cops