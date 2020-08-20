California Fire Map: Track Fires & Evacuations Near Me Today [August 20]

Numerous wildfires in California continue to grow, prompting evacuations in different areas in the state. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires in California on August 20. The first section of this story shows interactive maps for the state and the second section provides updates on specific fires.

Here’s what you need to know:

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly and some maps have fires listed that others do not. If you live near a fire, stay tuned to your local media.

A good interactive map to follow is from Inciweb, “an interagency all-risk incident information management system.” You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires, which you can see below and also here. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or go to the “Layers” dropdown box and turn off everything but Wildfire Preparedness and Inciweb Wildfire Information. Inciweb fires are not always the same as wildfires reported on by Cal Fire, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov.

A new interactive fire map is below, provided by the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources. A live version is below. You may need to click “OK” before you can view the map to indicate you’re not using it as an evacuation resource. The map below is one of the more detailed fire maps for California.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services also has an interactive map of red flag warnings and new and active fires. This map is updated every weekday morning, so it’s not always the best for emergency planning but is still informative.

Mapping Support also provides a map of red flag warning areas and current wildfires. They note: “Zoom in, click red area and follow link for official details. See 2 links upper left corner.” This is satellite hotspot data, so it shouldn’t be used for evacuation planning. View the full map here.

In addition, you can find a general map of fires in the Bay Area, including the LNU Complex Fire and the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire, and the SCU Lightning Complex Fire, below.

You can also find a map of shelters near you here. (This is not an evacuation map.)

List of Active Fires in California on August 20, 2020

This alphabetized list was updated around 12:30 p.m. on August 20. The information on many of these fires will also include who you can follow for the latest updates.

August Complex Fire (including Doe Fire)

This fire complex is 35 miles northwest of Willows, California in Mendocino County. It was started by lightning early Sunday morning. It’s 116,372 acres in size according to Inciweb and is 3% contained. The fire complex is comprised of 35 individual fires across the Mendocino National Forest. Firefighters are focusing on the eastside of the fire today.

Inciweb noted the following regarding evacuations and closures (last updated August 20 at 1 p.m.):

Evacuation ORDER Evacuation Order for All Areas west of County Road 306. Full length of the County from Tehama County line in the north to Colusa County line in the South. All areas west to the Mendocino County line. Evacuation Warning Evacuation Warning for the area of Newville from County Road 306 along County Road 200 to Black Butte Lake.

Evacuation Warning for Grindstone Rancheria. Residents should be prepared to evacuate. Road Closures SR 162: East of County Rd 306

County Rd 306: from County Rd 303 to north

County Rd 306: from County Rd 200 to south

County Rd 200: from County Rd 306 to west

County Rd 308: from County Rd 306 to West End Temporary Evacuation Point is located at Willows City Hall, 201 N. Lassen St. Willows CA Animal Shelter: Glenn Co. Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo St. Orland, CA 95963 530-720-7252

Apple Fire

This fire is 33,424 acres in size with 95% containment. On August 14, Cal Fire noted:

Today, the California Incident Management Team 2 will transfer command of the Apple Fire to a local Type 3 team led by Incident Commander Matt Ahearn of the San Bernardino National Forest, while still in unified command with CAL FIRE. On behalf of the team, Incident Commander Mike Minton would like to thank the surrounding communities for their support. This successful effort was built upon local, state, and federal agencies working closely together. The work is not over—suppression repair efforts will continue over the coming weeks. Crews will remain to mop up along the fireline and repair impacts on the landscape. Expect heavy equipment in areas that are being rehabilitated. Crews return today from the spike camps in the San Gorgonio Wilderness, where they worked on containment lines. Far within the fire’s edge, pockets of burning vegetation may occasionally generate small isolated smoke columns.

The following sources will help you stay updated on the fire.

Beach Fire

This fire is south of Mono Lake in Mono County near Highway 120 and Forest Road 1N23. It’s 3,780 acres and 80% contained. Inciweb noted: ” Fire activity was minimal last night and remains minimal this morning. Some interior pockets of fuel are burning on the northeast part of the fire and putting up some fingers of smoke.”

Bell Fire

This fire is in Tuolumne County (Stanislaus National Forest), in the Emigrant Wilderness east of Pinecrest. It was started by lightning and is 31 acres in size, located 2 miles east of Crabtree Trailhead and 1.5 miles southeast of Gianelli Trailhead as of August 19 at 4 p.m.

Inciweb notes:

The Bell Fire is located in a remote area of the Stanislaus National Forest (STF) on the Summit Ranger District in the Emigrant Wilderness between the 8000 to 9000 ft level. The fire is currently about 17 acres in size and is located about 5 miles east of Dodge Ridge Ski Resort, 1.5 miles southeast of Gianelli Trailhead, and 2 miles east of Crabtree Trailhead (as a bird flies).

Blue Jay Fire

This fire was started by lightning on July 24 and it’s 210 acres in size. It’s located 4 miles south of White Wolf Campground and one mile west of Lukens Lake Trail. Inciweb notes:

Current fire behavior is creeping and smoldering through ground litter on the forest floor and burning in pockets of accumulated dead and down logs with some isolated single tree torching and short range spotting. The fire is expected to continue creeping and smoldering as it burns through timber litter with an overstory of lodgepole and red fir. The area the fire is burning in is a fire adapted ecosystem. There are currently no threats to infrastructure or hiking trails. The fire will be visible from Tioga Road, Glacier Point, and from high country viewpoints.

Butte Lightning Complex Fire

#ButteLightningComplex [update] Morning Incident Update and a good map of incidents in California from the Bureau of Land Management. It's a map from early yesterday, but it paints a picture. pic.twitter.com/8rhzpeDC5h — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) August 20, 2020

There are a total of 25 confirmed fires in this unit, including the largest which is the Potters Fire. Total acreage is estimated to be 1,900 acres and 20% contained as of 7:44 a.m. on August 20. The formerly named Potter’s Fire within this complex is 1,012 acres and 50% contained. It’s not expected to grow or impact residents.

The good news is that evacuation warnings for the Butte Lightning Complex have been lifted as of August 19. Of course, stay tuned to local news in case any of that changes, including the Butte County Sheriff’s Twitter page and Cal Fire Butte Unit.

All EVACUATION WARNINGS for the Potters Fire have been LIFTED.

8.19.20 9:50 a.m. #pottersfire#ButteSheriff pic.twitter.com/0gLDQdYFmp — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) August 19, 2020

Claremont Fire

The Claremont Fire is 1,500 acres in size and 0% contained. It is now considered part of the North Complex Fire, which is listed later in this story.

For Updates:

CZU August Lightning Complex Fire

Quick 8 A.M. update on the CZU Lightning Complex. pic.twitter.com/asWkh0YuAb — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 20, 2020

This fire complex includes fires in various locations across San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties. It totals 40,000 acres and is 0% contained. Cal Fire is providing updates.

See the current evacuation information for San Mateo County and Santa Cruz County, including a map, here. The information page is also embedded below.

As of 9 a.m., the following evacuations were listed by Cal Fire:

Evacuation Orders for Santa Cruz County

Evacuation order issued this morning: All areas of Felton, this includes all FEL Zones. (Zones: FEL 1, FEL 2, FEL 3, FEL 4, FEL 5, FEL 6)

Waterman Gap Loop, Upper HWY 236, Boulder Creek Golf Course, Heartwood Hill, Lodge Road, Community of Little Basin, Lower China Grade, Upper China Grade, Community of Kings Hwy, Lower Jamison Creek, Gallion Heights, Fallen Leaf Neighborhood, Foxglove Lane (Zones CRZ10, CRZ13, BOU36, BOU20, BOU30, BOU31, BOU36, BOU37, BOU21)

Saratoga Toll Road, San Lorenzo Park, Riverside Grove-Community of Teilh Drive, Wildwood Road (BOU38, BOU39, BOU40, BOU41, BOU42, BOU43)

Everyone on Empire Grade Road, from Felton Empire north, all of Pine Flat Road, all of Ice Cream Grade, Bonny Doon Road, in between Pine Flat Road, Martin Road, and all associated side streets are under an evacuation order. (CRZ1, CRZ2, CRZ3, CRZ4, CRZ5, CRZ10, CRZ11, CRZ12, CRZ13, CRZ14, CRZ15)

Bonny Doon south of Ice Cream Grade, to include Pine Flat Road South is now under an evacuation order. (CRZ7, CRZ8)

Areas of Alba Road, Hubbard Gulch and Fanning Grade. (BEN 1)

Evacuation Warnings for Santa Cruz County:

All areas adjacent to the Bonny Doon and San Lorenzo Valley should be prepared to evacuate if necessary. (CRZ7, CRZ8)

Areas West of Highway 9 to Empire Grade

South from Bear Creek Road to Felton, this includes Ben Lomond

Evacuation Centers in Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Fairground, 2601 E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville

Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church Street, Santa Cruz

Evacuation Orders for San Mateo County:

Communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park Area (Zone SMC E018)

Pescadero Creek County Park Area (Zone SMC E024)

Butano Community Area (Zone SMC E098)

Butano State Park Area including Barranca Knolls Community (Zone SMC E019)

Butano Creek Drainage (Zone SMC E055)

South Skyline Blvd. Area near Highway 9 (SMC E049)

Russian Ridge Open Space Reserve Area (Zone SMC E027)

Middleton Tract Area (Zone SMC E044)

Portola Redwoods State Park and the Portola Heights Community Area (Zone SMC E048)

Evacuation Warnings for San Mateo County:

Pescadero Beach Area (Zone SMC E075)

Pescadero Creek County Park area (Zone SMC E075)

Bean Hollow Area (Zone SMC E042)

Pescadero Area (Zone SMC E043)

San Gregorio Area (Zone SMC E022)

La Honda Area (Zone SMC E028)

Red Barn Area (Zone SMC E010)

Russian Bridge Open Space Area (Zone SMC E027)

Skylonda Area (Zone SMC E012)

Langley Hill Area ( Zone SMC E010)

Evacuation Centers in San Mateo County

Half Moon Bay High School, 1 Lewis Foster Drive, Half Moon Bay

Updates:

You can find updates on CalFire’s Twitter.

View the most current evacuation information for Santa Cruz County here.

See the current evacuation information for San Mateo County and Santa Cruz County, including a map, here.

Dome Fire

This fire started August 15 and now it’s 43,273 acres in size and 74% contained, per Inciweb. It’s at the Mojave National Preserve and was caused by lightning. Inciweb noted:

The Dome Fire is a lightning-caused fire, affected by a series of strong thunderstorms that created extreme fire conditions. In the days following, gusty winds from afternoon thunderstorms and very hot and dry conditions made for challenging containment of the fire. The Joshua Tree woodland experienced extreme fire behavior, causing significant fire damage. The fire has also impacted ½ of the preserve’s wilderness area. Fire crews continue to work to protect these valued resources and the delicate ecosystem. Isolated areas of heat remain within the interior portions of the fire, but are now producing very limited smoke. With the persistence of fire personnel and more accurate mapping data, the fire is seventy-four percent contained.

Elsmere Fire

This fire is in Newhall (Los Angeles County) near Elsmere Grapevine Road and Santa Clarita Truck Trail. It’s 200 acres in size and 30% contained, and the cause is under investigation. The following are providing updates:

Feather Fire

This fire is northwest of Howland Flat in Sierra County. The fire’s current status isn’t clear.

Gulch Fire

This fire is 2 acres in size and 80% contained, as of Inciweb’s last update four days ago.

Hills Fire

This fire in Fresno County is near Highway 33 and Sutter Avenue. It’s 1,500 acres and 35% contained. Stay updated at Cal Fire Fresno.

Holser Fire

#HolserFire Map Update: An inversion layer has diminished fire activity today but conditions remain challenging with steep hazardous topography. As the inversion layer lifts you will see increased air traffic and activity in the sky. @VCFD @LACoFDPIO @R5_Fire_News @VCSOVentura pic.twitter.com/N4ywImh5rk — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 18, 2020

This fire is south of Lake Piru in Ventura County, near Holser Canyon Road and Piru Canyon Road. It’s 3,000 acres and 30% contained. Get updates at VCFD_PIO on Twitter.

Ivory Fire

#IvoryFire near Highway 162 and County Road 309, Elk Creek in Glenn County is 4000 acres and 0% contained.#CALFIRETGU2020 pic.twitter.com/QTvetEvPYV — CAL FIRE TGU (@CALFIRETGU) August 20, 2020

This fire is 4,000 acres and 0% contained in Glenn County. It started August 19 near Highway 162 and County Road 309 in Elk Creek.

Jones Fire (Nevada County Incident)

This fire is in Nevada County near Jones Bar Road and Yuba River Drainage, northwest of Nevada City. Repopulation efforts are underway and just 700 residents remain in a mandatory evacuation as of 12:30 p.m. on August 20.

UPDATE 11:58AM – #JonesIncident

Several areas to the North East of the fire that were previously under evacuation orders are now open to repopulate.

Check your address by visiting the Ready Nevada County dashboard at https://t.co/HdIdXYQCzU

For information, dial 2-1-1. pic.twitter.com/EkT6x493CA — Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) August 20, 2020

Visit Ready Nevada County for evacuation information. The map below is also being updated with the latest details.

Updates can be found at Cal Fire Nevada and Nevada County’s Twitter.

July Complex Fire

This fire started July 24 in Siskiyou and Modoc counties and is still listed as active by Cal Fire. The July Complex Fire was northwest of Tionesta at Caldwell Trail and Hill Road, and the cause is lightning. It’s 83,261 acres in size and now 97% contained. The fire is near Canby, California.

The Complex Fire includes the Caldwell Fire, the Allen Fire and the Dalton Fire. The Dalton Fire is 100% contained, Allen is 100% contained and Caldwell is now 94% contained.

KNF Lighting July 2020

These are lightning wildfires in Klamath National Forest, grouped in one category by Inciweb. There are at least 36 known fires from a July 26-27 thunderstorm and most were small.

Lake Fire

This fire is southwest of Lake Hughes near Lake Hughes Road and Prospect Road. The cause is under investigation.

It’s 27,041 acres and 48% contained in Los Angeles County. Some mandatory evacuations are in place. It started August 12 and has burned for seven days.

The fire was active overnight on the west flank.

Per Inciweb, mandatory evacuations are still in place for “Lake Hughes Road west of Pine Canyon and north of Dry Gulch Road. East of Ridge Route Road. West of Lake Hughes Road and Fire Station 78. North of Pine Canyon and Lake Hughes. Road. South of SR-138.”

Follow updates on Los Angeles County Fire’s Twitter. The information line is 626-574-5208 or 323-205-5263. The Inciweb page is here.

LNU Lightning Complex Fire

This fire is near Putah Creek Bridge and Beressa Knoxville Road. It’s a combination of fires with 0% containment, totaling about 131,000 acres in five counties, including Napa, Sonoma, Yolo, and Solano.

Sonoma County Evacuations:

Sonoma County is sharing the following map with evacuation updates.

Sonoma County’s emergency page is here and evacuation orders are being updated here.

Napa County

Napa County provides a satellite map of the fire here. An evacuation map is here or below.

According to Napa County’s webpage, the following evacuations are in place. See Napa County’s road closure map here.

Solano County

You can see Solano County’s map here or below.

Areas shaded yellow are evacuation warnings and areas shaded red are evacuation orders.

Yolo County

If you’re in Yolo County, you can get updates here, along with seeing the latest map, which is also below.

You can know your zone for evacuation updates here.

How to stay updated on this fire:

Loyalton Fire

This fire in Sierra County is near Mount Ina Coolbrith, east of Loyalton. It’s 46,617 acres and 38% contained as of August 20 at 11:45 a.m. It was caused by lightning.

Inciweb noted as of August 20 that many evacuation orders were lifted, except “Mandatory Evacuation Orders remain in effect for Balls Canyon Road and Long Valley Road.”

Murphy Fire

This fire is near Johntown Creek Road and Garden Valley. It’s 14 acres and 40% contained. All evacuation orders were lifted.

North Complex Fire

This fire started on August 17 near Fleming Sheep Camp on Mt. Hough Ranger District in Plumas National Forest, Cal Fire reported. It now includes the Claremont Fire also.

It’s 8,500 acres (including the Sheep and Claremont fires) and was started by lightning with 0% containment as of 8 a.m. on August 20. According to Inciweb, it includes the Sheep (7,000 acres), Bear (41 acres), and Willard fires (and now Claremont, 1,500 acres).

A number of evacuations are in place. Here are updates from Plumas County Sheriff as of 10 a.m.:

Due to the #ClaremontFire the advisory notice has been modified to include Highway 70 from Quincy La Porte Road to Highway 70 at Lee Summit. This includes residents on both sides of Highway 70 between the above mentioned locations, Spring Garden, and the Massack area. This notice is being updated to include Chandler Road from Highway 70 (East) to Hillside Drive and to include the entire community of Greenhorn Ranch. As a reminder this is an advisory notice and NOT and evacuation order. Due to a fire on Mount Hough (#IronFire) an evacuation advisory notice is being issued for the Community of Taylorsville extending west on Arlington Road to Johnson Ranch Road and 3 miles south on Genesee Road from the intersection of Arlington Road and North Valley Road.

Follow These Sources for Breaking Updates:

Post Fire

This fire is in Los Angeles County at NB I-5 and Highway 138. It’s burned 120 acres and is 35% contained.

Ranch 2 Fire

This fire is in Los Angeles County, north of San Gabriel Canyon Road and Ranch Road in San Gabriel Canyon. It’s 4,237 acres and 33% contained.

The cause was human, suspected arson. (Inciweb calls it the Ranch 2 Fire.)

Red Salmon Complex Fire

This fire is in Humboldt County near Salmon Mountain and 14 miles northeast of Willow Creek. It started July 27 by lightning. According to Inciweb, the fire is 16,255 acres and 38% contained.

Inciweb noted on August 20:

The Red Salmon Complex is comprised of the Red and Salmon fires that were started by a July 27 lightning storm. They are burning in rugged and remote country approximately 14 miles northeast of Willow Creek, CA, primarily within the Trinity Alps Wilderness on the Six Rivers National Forest. The Complex is currently 16,255 acres and 38% contained. There is a total of 1,215 personnel working the fire. Both fires are being managed for full suppression. Firefighting objectives reflect efforts to protect the cultural values and natural resources of the area. Minimum impact suppression techniques (MIST) guidelines are being implemented to preserve wilderness and cultural values.

River Fire

This fire is east of Salinas near Pine Canyon Road and River Road. It’s 33,653 acres and 7% contained in Monterey County as of the morning of August 20.

Cal Fire notes as of August 20:

Evacuation Orders: Pine Canyon Rd, Parker Rd, Laurel Ln, and Trimble Hill Ln.

West of River Rd to Parker Rd, South to Limekiln Rd to include Limekiln Rd.

Southwest of Parker Rd, northwest of Corral De Cielo Rd, and Rana Creek

Southwest of the intersection Chualar River Rd, and River Rd

Northwest of Limekiln Rd/Creek

West of river Road from Limekiln Rd to Gonzales River Road

All areas south of Highway 68, east of San Benancio Rd to include San Benancio Rd south to Harper Canyon Rd

-Harper Canyon area, all areas within north of San Benancio Rd, west of Troy Ln, southeast of Harper Canyon Rd, to include Harper Canyon Road, Weather Rock Way, and Rimrock Canyon Rd

South of River Rd from Tara Dr to Pine Canyon Rd to include all roads off of Las Palmas Pkwy, Ranchito Dr, Indian Springs Rd, Berry Dr, Enos Dr, Redding Dr, and Belmont Circle

Southeast of the intersection of Chualar River Rd and River Rd, northwest of Limekiln

Harper Canyon Area, all areas north of San Benancio Rd, west of Troy Ln, southeast of Harper Canyon Rd, to include Harper Canyon Rd, Weather Rock Way, and Rimrock Canyon Rd

All areas south within the intersection of Hwy 68 and River Road to Tara Drive and Hwy 68 south to San Benancio Road, including the Los Palmas 1 and 117 Drive Communities. This order does not include the Toro Regional Main Park area. Evacuation Warnings: Indian Canyon, Mt. Toro Access Rd and San Benancio Rd from Troy Ln. to Corral de Tierra, including Corral del Cielo Rd, Lucie Ln, and Covie Ln

Areas North of Highway 68 from Portola Drive and Veronica Drive/Estoque Place east, to include all roads off of Portola Drive to Creekside Court.

West of River Rd extending west to Carmel Valley Rd

West of River Rd south from Gonzales River Rd to Puma Rd

East of Carmel Valley Rd from south of Tassajara Rd to Finch Creek Evacuation center: Monterey County, in collaboration with the American Red Cross, is offering both an evacuation center and evacuation shelter to meet the needs of fire evacuees. An evacuation shelter is open at Carmel Middle School in Carmel. The shelter will be open 24 hours, has the capacity to provide meals and sleeping accommodations for up to 20 people and can be expanded as needed. The SPCA is not currently on site at this location. Carmel Middle School, 4380 Carmel Valley Rd. Carmel, CA 93923 An evacuation center is located at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca on Highway 68. The enter is open 8 am to 8 pm and offers evacuees water, snacks and a rest stop to make further plans or find out about assistance offered by the American Red Cross. Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas, CA 93908 Animal evacuation centers: Please call SPCA Monterey County at 831-264-5455

You can see an evacuation map below or here.

Monterey County has an active dashboard with updates, maps, and evacuation orders here. You can also see evacuation updates here.

Cal Fire BEU is providing updates.

SCU Lightning Complex Fire

This fire is in multiple locations throughout Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County and Stanislaus County. The complex accounts for multiple fires totaling 137,475 acres and 5% containment.

Here’s an online evacuation map for the fire:

Many areas are under evacuation orders and warnings in San Joaquin County, Alameda County, Stanislaus County, and Santa Clara County. The map above is the best way to have the most current information.

Current evacuation centers include:

Creekside Middle School: 535 Peregrine Dr, Patterson, CA 95363

Milpitas Library: 160 N Main St Milpitas, CA 95035

Updates:

The public information line for these fires is 669-247-7431.

Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit

SHF Lightning Fires 2020

Inciweb has grouped these together. Many are out, and a 15-acre fire has been 100% contained and is almost out. These are from lightning storms and are listed on Inciweb’s map.

Stagecoach Fire

This fire is in Kern County near Stagecoach Drive and Piute Meadow Road, south of Lake Isabella. It’s 7,760 acres and 99% contained.

Trimmer Fire

This fire is 594 acres and 98% contained as of Inciweb’s last update five days ago.

Warnella Fire

This fire is 290 acres and 5% contained as of August 20, located in Santa Cruz County east of Davenport, near Warnella Road and Cement Plant Road.

