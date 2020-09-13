Roderick Walker: Georgia Police Tackle & Pin Cab Rider in Viral Video

A Georgia sheriff’s office is under fire after videos emerged showing two deputies tackling and punching a Black cab passenger in front of his child.

On September 11, Roderick Walker returned a rental car with his girlfriend and one of his four children when they hailed a cab home, according to WSB-TV. An unmarked Clayton County Sheriff’s Office patrol car then pulled the driver over, citing a broken tail light, the station continued.

Deputies proceeded to ask Walker for his license, although he was only a passenger, WSB-TV said. When Walker questioned the deputies’ motives, a confrontation ensued, the station continued.

Footage filmed by Walker’s girlfriend captured what happened next, including deputies pinning and punching a bloodied Walker while he lay on the ground. A person claiming to be Walker’s cousin first posted the video on Instagram, with the caption:

So this happened today to my cousin the was in lyft or wateva and the man tail light was out the police stopped them the man didn’t have his License my cousin and his girl was in the car they ask him for his he said y are yal asking me for mines I’m not driving they told him to get out the car and this what happened @fox5atlanta @wsbtv @worldstar

The video has since garnered over 3,000 likes and invoked a wave of public criticism against the deputies.

The following day, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is investigating the incident and that a deputy has been placed on leave.

“After being made aware of a video posted on social media involving a Deputy using physical force on a man, Sheriff Victor Hill ordered his entire Internal Affairs Unit to come in and begin an investigation that has been on going since 8 pm,” the online advisory said.

“The Sheriff has ordered that the Deputy involved be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Lyft confirmed on Twitter that the encounter did not happen within one of its vehicles, but noted that it is communicating with the Georgia NAACP.

We’ve been made aware of a disturbing incident in Georgia. While we confirmed this did not happen during a Lyft ride, we unequivocally stand against racism and unnecessary use of force. We are in contact w/ @Georgia_NAACP. https://t.co/CJf3Twqdxx — Lyft (@lyft) September 12, 2020

The Georgia NAACP is calling for the deputy’s firing.

Call the Clayton County @sheriffvhill office at (678) 479-5300 to demand the two officers be terminated immediately and call District Attorney Tasha Mosley at (770) 477-3450 to drop all charges! #WeAreDoneDying pic.twitter.com/gAekh4hwuc — Georgia NAACP (@Georgia_NAACP) September 12, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

Bystander Footage Shows Walker Struggling to Breathe as He is Pinned Down & Punched

Police in Georgia pull over a Lyft driver then assault a passenger for not having his ID pic.twitter.com/L2Uxc68gvP — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 12, 2020

Social media footage of the arrest shows two deputies on top of Walker as he struggles to breathe on the ground.

Walker’s girlfriend, who is filming one of the videos, is heard repeatedly screaming “he’s bleeding” as they push her boyfriend’s head into the pavement.

At one point, Walker says the phrases “I’m going to die” and “I can’t breathe,” while a child screams in the background, the video shows.

At least one deputy is seen punching Walker’s head and legs several times, claiming the man “bit [my] hand.”

Another video filmed by a passerby shows a wider shot of the encounter.

Police in Georgia pull over a Lyft driver then assaults a passenger IN FRONT OF HIS KID for not having ID (another angle part 2) pic.twitter.com/AGWKWK2vCB — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 12, 2020

Walker’s Lawyers are Demanding His Release From Jail

No one should be treated this way. #RoderickWalker is a son, brother, father and native of Atlanta. Release him from the Jail. #justicefighter in solidarity with @georgia_naacp @cochranfirm_atl ✊🏾Protest at the Jail Tomorrow at 2 pm. #BlackLivesMatter. This is why we March!!! pic.twitter.com/mR7gawQSWH — Gerald A. Griggs (@AttorneyGriggs) September 13, 2020

Walker is currently being held at the Clayton County Jail on two counts of battery and two counts of obstruction, WSB-TV reported.

His lawyer’s are calling on city officials to set a bond so that he can be released, the station said.

“How does he end up in jail when he was the one that was attacked?” Lawyer Shean Williams said to WSB-TV. “The people that should be in jail are the officers that brutally attacked Mr. Walker.”

