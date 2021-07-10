Barty vs Pliskova Live Stream: How to Watch Wimbledon Final 2021

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty takes on Karolina Pliskova in the women’s final at Wimbledon on Saturday.

In the US, the match (9 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Barty vs Pliskova (and Sunday’s men’s final, which will also be on ESPN) online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Barty vs Pliskova live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Barty vs Pliskova live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

ESPN included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Barty vs Pliskova live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Barty vs Pliskova live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Barty vs Pliskova live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Barty vs Pliskova Preview

Ashleigh Barty punched her first ticket to the Wimbledon final, beating Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the semifinals.

“That match was a great level, the best level I’ve played, in quite some time,” said Barty. “I think Angie is an incredible competitor. She brought out the best in me today.

“I think a lot of the time your greatest growth comes from your darkest times,” Barty added. “I think that’s why this tournament has been so important to me. I’ve learned so much with all my experiences, the good, bad, everything in between I’ve been able to learn from.”

Barty will see Karolina Pliskova on the other side, who rebounded to win her semifinal match 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 against Aryna Sabalenka.

“I am in the final so I think it is incredible,” Pliskova said. “It was an amazing match from both of us. … I got a bit frustrated but she was serving unbelievably – she was in a semi-final so had to play some great tennis. I am super happy I managed to find a way to win.”

It is the first final for Pliskova as well but she’ll face Barty, who has won three straight and four of the last against the Czech powerhouse.

“It is a great challenge to meet her, she has a spectacular record in this tournament, she is achieving great results and she knows how she wins here. She fights on every ball and has the experience necessary to conceive extreme mental situations,” Barty said. “Our styles are different and she will surely react to my attacks, I will have to apply my tennis in the best way. It’s nice to play my first semifinal in Wimbledon against her.”

Barty is coming off of an injury, having pulled out of the French Open last month. She’s thrilled with how her body has responded.

“To be honest, it was going to be touch-and-go. Everything had to be spot on to give myself a chance to play pain-free and to play knowing that I could trust my body,” Barty said, per ESPN. “If you told me a month ago we’d be sitting in this position, I really wouldn’t have thought that we would even get close.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.