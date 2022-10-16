Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, Herschel Walker Ex Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cindy DeAngelis Grossman is the ex-wife of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Herschel Walker, a Republican and former football star, is locked in a heated battle for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia. Grossman is also the mother of Walker’s son, Christian, 23, who made headlines in October 2022 when he dramatically called out his father in a social media video. Christian is one of Herschel Walker’s four kids. Herschel had the other three children with different women.

Grossman has accused Walker of domestic abuse over the years. He is now married to second wife, Julie Blanchard.

Here’s what you need to know about Herschel Walker’s ex wife:

1. Grossman Was Herschel Walker’s College Sweetheart

Cindy Deangelis Grossman is an American-based businesswoman and fashion entrepreneur. She is famous for being the ex-spouse of one of the wealthiest retired football players, Herschel Walker. Read More: https://t.co/7edTL4HinJ#cindydeangelisgrossman #wealthycelebrity pic.twitter.com/CAzi8iEIfb — Wealthy Celebrity (@celebwealth) June 17, 2022

Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, Herschel Walker’s first wife, was divorced from him in 2001.

Cindy and Herschel were college sweethearts, who married in 1983, The Sun reported.

They had both attended the University of Georgia.

2. Grossman Has Accused Walker of Putting a Gun to Her Temple

Play

Herschel Walker's Ex-Wife Speaks On Their Abusive Marriage The Republican accountability project released that vicious attack ad on Herschel Walker. Jayar Jackson and Wosny Lambre break it down on The Watchlist. Watch LIVE weekdays at noon ET. youtube.com/watchlisttyt/live Read more HERE: mediaite.com/election-2022/he-was-gonna-blow-my-brains-out-herschel-walkers-ex-wife-accuses-him-of-threatening-her-at-gunpoint-in-jawdropping-campaign-ad/ "The anti-Trump group The Republican Accountability Project ran an ad on Monday showing Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker’s ex-wife accusing… 2022-08-10T01:30:14Z

Grossman told ABC News in 2008 that Walker “got a gun, and he put it to my temple,” Grossman told Woodruff in 2008.

“Put the gun right to your temple,” ABC’s Bob Woodruff replied, “and what did he say?”

“I’m gonna blow your effin’ brains out,” Grossman said, according to ABC News.

At the time, Walker told ABC that he could not remember the incident, saying that he “probably did it.”

The Associated Press reported that it had reviewed documents that “detail accusations that Walker repeatedly threatened his ex-wife’s life,” and added that he has described struggling with mental health issues over the years.

In December 2005, Cindy Grossman “secured a protective order against him, alleging violent and controlling behavior,” reported the AP. According to AP, Walker was upset that Grossman had started dating other men.

“Grossman told the court she got calls during that period from her sister and father, both of whom had been contacted by Walker. He told family members that he would kill her and her new boyfriend,” AP reported.

According to AP, Walker has said he suffered from “Dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personality disorder.”

3. Grossman Recorded an Anti Herschel Walker Ad, Saying His Eyes ‘Would Become Very Evil’

“Don’t let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” Eph. 4:29. @ReverendWarnock & his friends want to stigmatize & turn us against each other. Let’s reject that. pic.twitter.com/GZI3wxEQVh — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) August 10, 2022

Grossman recorded an anti Herschel Walker ad for a PAC in the U.S. Senate race. “His eyes would become very evil … The guns and knives. I got into a few choking things with him,” Grossman says in the ad, according to The Sun.

“The first time he held the gun to my head, he held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out.”

Walker responded to the ad Grossman recorded by saying in a video, “People told me politics was dirty. They’re right. My opponents launched a dirty attack ad. They dug up an old video and took it out of context.”

4. Christian Walker Accused His Father of Committing ‘Atrocities Against My Mom’

I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly. I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement. Don’t you dare test my authenticity. Here is the full story: pic.twitter.com/ekVEcz8zq3 — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it,” Christian Walker said in a tweet. “I’m done.”

On October 4, 2022, Christian posted a video to Twitter with the caption, “I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly. I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement. Don’t you dare test my authenticity.”

In the video, Christian, 22, unloaded on his father. He said he was silent when “the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed. I stayed silent when it came out my father Herschel Walker had all of these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised, and you know my favorite issue to talk about is father absence, surprise, because it affected me.”

Christian declared: “Family values people. He has four kids four different women, wasn’t in the house raising any one of them. He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?”

He accused Herschel Walker of telling “lie after lie after lie.”

Continued Christian: “The abortion part drops yesterday. It’s literally his handwriting on the card. They say they have receipts whatever. He gets on Twitter; he lies about it. Okay, I am done. Done. Everything has been a lie.”

Had the honor of introducing my dad, @HerschelWalker, last night at Mar a Lago. I got to preach about how authoritarian and HORRIFIC Democrats are, then got to hug a future senator. Perfect night. pic.twitter.com/JptAUEi7vN — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 3, 2021

Christian criticized people on the right and left. He said that people on the right “have all been calling,” and asking, “‘Is this true about your dad; we are not going to win Georgia,'” but he said people on the left criticized him too, acting like “I’m responsible for all of the things he’s done….I am saying this behavior is atrocious. Don’t come for me. You don’t have to like my politics.”

“You have no idea what I’ve been through in my life, you have no idea what me and my mom have survived,” said Christian. “We could have ended this on day one. We haven’t. I haven’t told any stories. I am just saying don’t lie. Don’t lie on my mom and don’t lie on me and don’t lie on the lives you’ve destroyed, and act like you’re some moral family man. You should all care about that conservatives.”

Christian said “we were told at the beginning” that Herschel was going to get ahead of his past.

“He didn’t do any of that,” he alleged. “Everything’s been a lie; everything has been downplayed. Everything has been cutting corners.” He said that’s coming at the expense of his mom and him, who were “chased down by the media. We’re terrorized. All these different things. People are questioning my authenticity.”

He said he wouldn’t have spoken out if there weren’t “all these lies every day.”

The video has had more than 3.6 million views on Twitter alone.

Christian previously praised his father, writing in 2020, “This is what you call two AMERICANS who love our FREEDOM, COUNTRY, and PRESIDENT,” and sharing a picture of him with Herschel Walker.

On October 5, 2022, Christian tweeted, “Wear a condom, damn.” That came after news reports about Walker’s other children and allegations, which he denies, that he encouraged a woman to have an abortion.

5. Walker Is Now Married to Julie Blanchard

Herschel Walker and wife Julie Blanchard at a rodeo. pic.twitter.com/FyqWgmmGXg — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 30, 2022

Walker has a second wife. Her name is Julie Blanchard. According to the Sun, they were dating for over a decade before marrying in 2021.

Blanchard keeps a private life and off of social media.

Blanchard was investigated but cleared of a voting allegation involving residency, according to 11 Alive. She lives in Texas but voted in George by absentee ballot, the television station reported.

READ NEXT: What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother David?