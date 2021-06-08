Clippers vs Jazz Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After taking down the Dallas Mavericks in a back-and-forth seven-game series, the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers are headed to face the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals.

Game 1 (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on TNT, while the rest of the games in the series will be on either ESPN, ABC, TNT or NBA TV.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page







Clippers vs Jazz Game 1 Preview

After falling behind in their opening series against the Mavs, 3-2, the Clippers managed to come back and steal the final two games, led by superstar Kawhi Leonard, who averaged 32.1 points, 7.9 boards and 4.6 assists per game over the seven games.

“I think it all started with Kawhi,” Clippers guard Reggie Jackson, who averaged 15.5 points in the series, said after the win. “Kawhi came in with a mentality that he was going to take this game today. He was going to come in and lead and wasn’t going to be shy about his play at all. He really got it going early and once he got it going early, guys had to load up and defenses had to change their coverages.”

While Luka Doncic played lights out, the Clips managed to hang tough and play solid defense when it mattered most, buckling down. L.A. now faces a difficult task: the Jazz, who had the best record in the NBA this season, finishing with a 52-20 mark.

L.A. will have its hands full trying to contain the perimeter shooting of the likes of Bojan Bogdanovich (18.6 points per game so far this postseason) and Donovan Mitchell (28.5 points a game), but both squads are grappling with a bit of uncertainty at the moment.

For the Clippers, there is a glaring issue at point guard. Jackson has looked the best for L.A., while Terance Mann has also seen time at the position. With Patrick Beverley looking shaky at best and Rajon Rondo not really making a difference in the series against the Mavs, it will be interesting to see how Ty Lue attacks this Jazz defense. As for Utah, Jazz point guard Mike Conley’s status for Game 1 is uncertain, as he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury. Whether he plays could ultimately have a huge outcome on the series.

The Jazz were 2-1 against the Clips this season, and they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in five games. Utah has been resting since June 2, and whether being the more rested team helps against Kawhi and company remains to be seen.

“The way that they played against Dallas, the way that they space the floor, you have the top 3-point shooting team in the league. They make them at a higher percentage than anyone else,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said about the Clippers. “They’re able to put five guys out there that can all make shots, and then they have other guys that can create shots. … You’re going to end up giving something up.”

If the Clippers want to compete in this series, they’ll need to play more like they did in Games 6-7 against the Mavs, which is entirely possible. Time will tell.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.