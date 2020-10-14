Ice Cube Has Not Endorsed Donald Trump or Joe Biden in Run Up to 2020 Presidential Election

Ice Cube has not endorsed President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

On October 13, Cube, 51, was thanked by Trump advisor Katrina Pierson for his support of the president’s Platinum Plan. Pierson tweeted, “Shoutout to @IceCube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan.” Pierson added, “Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. thank you for leading.” Pierson followed that up with a gif showing Ice Cube smiling with the caption, “Today was a good day,” a reference to one of the rapper’s most well-known songs.

The Platinum Plan is a Trump campaign project aimed at winning support among Black voters. According to the president, the plan includes prosecuting the Ku Klux Klan, Antifa, investing in Black communities and making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Ice Cube Said It May Not Matter to Black Americans Who Wins the Presidential Election

Despite Ice Cube being publicly thanked, there is no evidence that he is planning to vote for President Donald Trump in the November 3 election. In a video on October 11, Ice Cube told his Twitter followers that he met with Democratic and Republican officials with regard to support for Black communities. The rapper said at one point in the video:

Who knows what’s really gonna happen. I just know one of ’em is gonna win. I don’t know if it can really matter to us. We gotta just push whoever’s in there because no one’s solved our problems. People say we can’t take another four years of this. Black people, we can take anything. S***.

Ice Cube Said in June 2020 that Biden Needed to Show a ‘Major Plan to Heal the Black Community’

Ice Cube tweeted twice about Trump’s challenger Joe Biden in June 2020. In one message the rapper said, “I believe Joe Biden still needs to show us his MAJOR plan to help heal the BLACK community to totally secure the vote. IT WON’T BE FREE.”

Two weeks later, Cube retweeted a Wall Street Journal story on Biden’s pledge to select a woman as his running mate. The rapper tweeted, “Joe Biden must embrace a whole contract with Black America, not just a VP spot.”

Ice Cube Said in 2016: ‘I Will Never Endorse a Motha***** Like Donald Trump Ever!!!’

I will never endorse a mothafucka like Donald Trump! EVER!!! — Ice Cube (@icecube) August 27, 2016

Ice Cube said in an August 2016 tweet that he would “never” endorse Donald Trump. In October 2016, Ice Cube said, “Anybody who thinks I’d ever support Donald Trump for president. Do me a favor and kill yourself.”

Since 2015, Ice Cube dozen of critical tweets about the president. In the wake of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, the rapper tweeted, “Trump is using your own sons and daughters against you America.” In July 2020, Cube tweeted, “Will Trump be the first President to nuke a U.S. city? Stay tuned.”

In November 2016, Cube dismissed rumors that he supported Donald Trump telling his followers that the reports were “dead a** wrong.”

Ice Cube Previously Said: ‘Donald Trump Is What Americans Aspire to Be – Rich’

Ice Cube said in an April 2016 interview with Bloomberg that he felt President Donald Trump was “what Americans love. Donald Trump is what Americans aspire to be – rich.”

The rapper said attributed Trump’s appeal to looking “like a boss, and Americans love to have boss.” He added, “Do I think he’s gonna do anything to help poor people or people that’s struggling? No, because he’s a rich white guy.”

In 2018, Ice Cube said in an interview with Rolling Stone that he felt Trump would become a “lame duck” in 2019 over the president’s failure to build a wall on the United States’ southern border with Mexico.

In 2014, Cube Compared President Obama to a ‘Black Kid at a White School Who Nobody Wants to Play With’

Ice Cube – "Everythang's Corrupt"Ice Cube Directed by: T.S. Pfeffer + Robert McHugh special thanks to the videographers and visual artists of the world wide web. Produced By: Pier Pictures / http://www.pier-pictures.com / @pierpictures AD / Editor : Peter Corina Studio Camera Tech: Sam Haskell Jr. VFX Camera Tech / Operator: Jacob Ritley Lighting Engineer: Rudie Schaefer Key Grip… 2012-11-01T06:56:21Z

Ice Cube compared President Barack Obama to a ” black kid at a white school that don’t nobody want to play with. That’s fine–he goes in there and does his thing, does what he can,” in a 2014 interview with Time Magazine.

During the same interview, Ice Cube said that he wasn’t “really into the political game.” When it came to donating to political parties, the rapper said, “You do your job and I’ll do mine.” He added, “Politicians not going to do more with my money than I can to help whatever cause or whatever situation I want to help.”

