Hollister Tryon: Connecticut Student Charged With Putting Hitler Quote in Yearbook

Hollister Tryon is a former Glastonbury High School student who was arrested after police allege he put a quote from Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in a Connecticut yearbook and attributed it to George Floyd, who died under the knee of convicted ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020. Glastonbury Police also said he snuck a reference to the Boston marathon bomber into the yearbook.

Tryon, 18, was arrested on a warrant Monday, July 12, and charged with two counts of third-degree computer crime, according to the Glastonbury Police Department’s daily arrest log. Tryon is accused of changing two students’ entries when police allege he illegally accessed a database that students used to submit their yearbook quotes, police wrote in their report.

School officials made the discovery after distribution of the 2021 yearbooks had already begun in May, according to the Hartford Courant. School administrators issued a recall on the yearbooks and notified police, the newspaper said.

References to Dzhokhar Tsarnaev & the Hitler Quote Were in Yearbooks Issued to Seniors Before Officials Discovered the Tampering

JUST IN: #Glastonbury Police have arrested 18-year-old Hollister Tryon who is accused of accessing a computer database to attribute a Hitler quote to George Floyd https://t.co/QNp5kBQ9za — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) July 12, 2021

Seniors were receiving their yearbooks early when an investigation was launched into the bogus quotes, the Hartford Courant reported.

The newspaper said the quote from the Nazi dictator that appeared in the paper was, “It is a quite special secret pleasure how the people around us fail to realize what is really happening to them.” Hitler’s quote was falsely attributed to Floyd.

Police also alleged in their report Tryon also inserted a quote referencing drugs and convicted Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The exact quote was not reported.

The school issued a statement at the time, reported by the newspaper.

“We deeply regret not having caught the act of bigotry and vandalism before the yearbook was printed,” school administrators said in a prepared statement when the yearbooks were recalled, according to the Courtant. “We are examining and will revise our yearbook procedures for collecting and reviewing future student submissions.”

Tryon Was Prohibited From Attending the Graduation Ceremony But Received His Diploma

Tryon was barred from attending his graduation ceremony, school administrators told the Hartford Courant. Instead, Tryon’s mom picked up his diploma at the school, the newspaper reported.

The Courant reported on the state’s definition of a computer crime, which includes “unauthorized access to a computer system.”

A third-degree computer crime involves “the damage to or the value of the property or computer services exceeds one thousand dollars; or the person recklessly engages in conduct which creates a risk of serious physical injury to another person,” the Courant reported.