BREAKING IN HOUSTON: Gas Station Clerk Shot in Head in Robbery [VIDEO]

A Houston gas station clerk was shot in the head and police say the gunman opened fire without demanding anything and then fled. The clerk was able to flag down a car for help and is expected to survive, according to Houston Police. No arrests have been made.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021, at a Chevron gas station at 8605 Memorial Drive, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital. According to police, the suspect entered the store and immediately shot the clerk. He then climbed over the counter and tried to open the cash register, but the wounded worker attempted to fight him off. The shooter punched the clerk in the face and ran, fleeing in a Mercedes sedan, police said.

Police Say the Gunman Shot the Clerk ‘Without Hesitation Right in the Face’









Houston Lieutenant Emanuel Pavel said officers were called to the scene of a shooting at the Chevron gas station on Memorial Drive about 9:34 p.m. Pavel said, “As soon as they arrived they found one victim shot in the face and he was immediately transported to the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition. And as of right now, he is expected to survive.”

Pavel said investigators were able to see surveillance video recorded inside the store of the shooting and robbery attempt. “The victim was moving his vehicle to the front of the store, the victim is actually an employee, he’s a clerk who works at the gas station. He moved his vehicle in front of the store, walked back into the store and about a minute later the suspect, which is a Black male, drives up in a Mercedes two-door,” Pavel said. “He gets out of the vehicle, walks into the store and without hesitation goes right to the counter and shoots the victim right in the face.”

Pavel added, “He climbs over the counter and tries to open the cash register. And he’s not able to. The victim gets up and fortunately, the suspect turns around and instead of shooting him again, ends up punching the victim. The victim is able to stumble out, walk out of the store, and try to get help. He stops the vehicle and they end up calling police.”

Police Said It Was ‘Shocking’ That the Suspect Shot the Clerk Without Demanding Anything: ‘It’s Crazy. I Just Can’t Believe It’

Houston Police Lieutenant Pavel said the suspect is a “Black male, heavyset, he has a beard. And he’s driving a newer Mercedes two-door vehicle. Anybody who has any information please feel free to call our Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Any information will be very useful to us.”

“This is the shocking thing. He doesn’t demand anything he just goes right up to him and just shoots him right in the head,” Pavel told reporters at the scene about the gunman. “It’s crazy. I just can’t believe it. It’s fortunate that the victim was able to actually get up and run out of the store and actually get help. And now he is at the hospital in surgery.”

According to the Houston Police Department’s community affairs division, officers responded to at least two other shootings in the city Monday night and early Tuesday morning, December 7, 2021. The victims also survived in the other three shootings.

A 15-year-old was shot about 7:45 p.m. on Pitner Road and an 18-year-old was shot at, but not injured, according to police. In the other incident, a man in his 40s was shot while riding his bicycle near a trail in the area of 3100 Elgin Street about 2 a.m., police said.

