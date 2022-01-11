Houston Real Estate: Hot New Homes on the Market in January 2022

Prospective home buyers in the Houston area have plenty of options this week with new homes listed on the real estate market, and a new survey ranks Houston at the top for sales in master-planned communities.

A survey from real estate consulting company RCLCO shows that one in five master-planned communities among the top 50 top selling master-planned communities in the United States were in the Houston metro area in 2021. The data shows the Houston metro area is home to 10 of those top-selling master plan communities, with a total of 5,773 homes sold last year.

Here are some of Houston’s new and top listings:

Open House Scheduled for Bunker Hill Village Home

A four-bedroom, four bathroom home is for sale in Bunker Hill Village for $1,849,000, according to the Zillow listing. Realtor Ange Rhodes Keck wrote on Twitter that an open house will be held beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022.

“This stunning one-story home in Bunker Hill has so much to offer from sunrise to sunset! Stop by and make this house your home on Sunday starting at 1 pm,” she wrote.

The 4,460-square-foot home was listed earlier this week.

The listing says:

This amazing one-story home in Bunker Hill Village is only 2 blocks away from Bunker Hill Elementary. The backyard offers a new outdoor living space with a large patio, an outdoor kitchen, fireplace, fan, and television. The indoor kitchen offers plenty of room for multiple chefs and has a built-in desk area plus nice shelves for cookbooks. The kitchen includes stainless Sub-Zero and Bosch appliances including double convection/conventional ovens, an under-mount stainless sink, Sub-Zero built-in refrigerator/freezer, large built-in wine chiller, granite counters with tile backsplash, tons storage, and lots of natural light. The primary bedroom features a gas-log fireplace, hardwood floors, ceiling speakers, and an ensuite bath. This home has so much to offer from sunrise to sunset! Please see the upgraded list attached.

New Construction Home Listed in Houston’s North Side for $320,000

A new construction home was listed on Har.com for $320,000. The property sits on Houston’s northside and has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bath, and a two-car attached garage.

The listing says:

These homes have absolutely everything! First floor living, custom carpentry, quartz countertops, open floor plan, fenced backyard, engineered wood floors, private driveways & much more, this is the perfect home for you. The house ready for MARCH 2022 The difference will be apparent from the moment you step in the front door all the way up to the spacious bedrooms & bathrooms upstairs. Even the closets & laundry are decked out with custom carpentry. There is still time to add your own custom touches & select your floor color. No HOA! Will not last long, so come see these unique homes before they’re sold.

New Construction Home on the Market for $16.5 Million

A new construction home in the River Oaks section of Harris County is listed for $16,500,000, according to the listing on Har.com. The property includes a 12,000-square foot main house and a 1,600-square foot guest apartment. The two-story house includes six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and four half baths.

It has been listed on Har.com for 135 days as of January 11, 2022.

