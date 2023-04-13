Jack Teixeira: Leader of ‘Thug Shaker Central’ Chat Group, Reports Say

Jack Teixeira is a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman who is the leader of a “small online gaming chat group” called “Thug Shaker Central,” where secret U.S. classified and defense documents were leaked, according to the New York Times and CBS News.

The Times reported that Teixeira “oversaw the private online group named Thug Shaker Central.” However, Teixeira has not been formally accused by authorities of leaking the documents. CBS News went one step farther and reported that three law enforcement officials believe Teixeira leaked the documents.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The New York Times Reported That a ‘Trail of Digital Evidence’ Led to Jack Teixeira

The New York Times reported that members of the Thug Shaker Central chat group spoke with the newspaper and one claimed to have met the leader in person, referring to him as “O.G.,” and older than other members.

The Times reported that a “trail of digital evidence compiled by The Times leads to Airman Teixeira.”

This evidence included Teixeira’s “online gaming profile” and family photos posted to social media, which the Times reported “also match details on the margins of some of the photographs of the leaked secret documents.”

2. CBS News Reported That Law Enforcement Officials Accuse Jack Teixeira of Leaking the Documents

CBS News reported that federal law enforcement officials “have identified the person suspected of leaking secret defense and intelligence documents that have circulated online.”

CBS News then named Teixeira as that person.

3. Jack Teixeira Is a Member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, Reports Say

He is a member of the “intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard,” The Times reported.

4. The Classified Documents Were Posted on Discord, a Messaging Platform Used by Gamers, Reports Say

An online site called Bellingcat and the Washington Post have been digging into the online history of the group.

“These documents appeared to be dated to early March, around the time they were first posted online on Discord, a messaging platform popular with gamers,” Bellingcat reported.

However, Bellingcat also wrote that it “has seen evidence that some documents dated to January could have been posted online even earlier, although it is unclear exactly when.”

Bellingcat wrote that “three members of the Discord community” claimed “that many more documents had been shared across other Discord servers in recent months.”

5. President Joe Biden Said There Was a ‘Full Blown Investigation’ Into the Leaking of the Classified Documents

“There’s a full blown investigation going on, as you know, with the intelligence community and the Justice Department, and they’re getting close,” President Joe Biden said, according to The Times.