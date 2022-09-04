Jeff German: Organized Crime Investigative Journalist Found Dead in Las Vegas

Jeff German, a Las Vegas-based investigative journalist was killed after a stabbing outside his home, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Police said in a press release a man was found dead outside a home on Bronze Circle about 10:30 a.m. on September 3. The Review-Journal confirmed the victim has been identified as German, a 69-year-old reporter who has covered organized crime during his career.

“Arriving officers and medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in the press release. “The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at http://www.crimestoppersofnv.com.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Investigative Journalist Jeff German Was ‘Found Deceased Outside of His Home’ With ‘Stab Wounds,’ the Review-Jouranl Reports

Man was found deceased outside of his home on September 3, near the 7200 block of Bronze Circle. Anyone with any info is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/bJ4ghTS1Uz — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 4, 2022

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued a news release on September 4 asking for public help in locating a suspect in a stabbing death that occurred on September 3. Police provided few details in the release.

According to the police, a “man was found deceased outside of his home” in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle. At the time of the release no cause or manner of death had been revealed but the LVRJ indicated he’d died from “stab wounds.”

According to 8 News Now, police say he “was involved in an altercation with another person outside his home and was stabbed” and they believe it was an “isolated incident.”

“We believe the altercation took place outside of the home,” Captain Dori Koren, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, said at a news conference according to the Associated Press. “We do have some leads. We are pursuing a suspect but the suspect is outstanding.”

Glenn Cook, the LVRJ’s executive editor told the AP that “German had not communicated any concerns about his personal safety or any threats made against him to anyone in the newspaper’s leadership.”

German’s Colleagues Say They Are ‘Devastated to Lose Jeff’ & He Was Considered ‘One of the Best Journalists This State Has Ever Known’

“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” Cook said in a statement, according to the outlet. “He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, German was a “longtime columnist and reporter for the Las Vegas Sun, where he covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime” and is best known for his investigative work, including a 2001 book “Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss” and as a host of the LVRJ’s podcast, “Mobbed Up: the Fight for Vegas.” At the time of his death, German was working for the LVRJ.

Several of German’s colleagues remembered him via social media posts.

“Absolutely devastating night for all of us at the RJ,” Adam Hill wrote on Twitter. “The professional loss of one of the best journalists this state has ever known is eclipsed only by the personal loss of a great man and friend. Crushing.”

Scott Zamost wrote, “Jeff was the consummate investigative reporter who was always excited about breaking a story after all these years. He was one of the few who never left Las Vegas. This is devastating.”

Vincent Bonsignore simply wrote, “Numb.”

According to German’s author page on the LVRJ website. His last published piece went up on August 4, 2022. The story, “Travel firms go to Nevada Supreme Court in heated battle over state taxes” details a court hearing between large travel sites like Orbitz, Travelocity, Expedia, Priceline and Hotels.com who are asking the “Nevada Supreme Court to order the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging they avoided paying hundreds of millions of dollars in hotel room taxes.”

Heavy reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Las Vegas Review-Journal where he was employed for comment and has not received a response.

READ NEXT: Luke Bell Dead: Country Singer’s Death Confirmed After Missing Report