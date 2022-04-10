Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia: Las Vegas Teacher Attack Suspect

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia is the 16-year-old high school student in Las Vegas, Nevada, who is accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a teacher on April 7, 2022.

“Through the course of the investigation the suspect was identified and CCSD PD officers took him into custody in the 5700 block of Cedar Avenue without incident. The suspect was transported to CCDC and booked for Attempt Murder, Sexual Assault, Battery w/Intent to Commit Sexual Assault, First Degree Kidnapping and Robbery,” Metropolitan Police wrote in a news release.

“Anyone with any information about this incident is or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet” here, police wrote. No photo of Garcia has been released.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Say Garcia Attacked the Teacher After Going to Talk to Her About His Grades in a Classroom

CCEA President Marie Neisess says the teacher involved in the horrific incident at Eldorado High School yesterday is still in the hospital. The 16-year-old student was arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault and first degree kidnapping and robbery. pic.twitter.com/h9XZCQVWaR — Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyNews3LV) April 9, 2022

The April 8, 2022, press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, reported that, on April 7, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., LVMPD patrol officers were dispatched to a high school located in the 1100 block of North Linn Lane “for a report of an injured teacher.”

“Arriving officers were directed to a classroom where a female was being treated by medical personnel for multiple injuries. The victim was transported to UMC in stable condition,” the release says.

“The investigation by the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section indicated that the teacher was in her classroom when a 16-year-old student entered to talk about his grades.At some point, the suspect got violent and began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness. After the attack, the suspect fled the classroom, and the victim was later found by another employee.

The Superintendent Said He Is ‘Devastated’

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara issued a letter to district staff on April 8, 2022, about the attack, according to Fox 5 Las Vegas. The letter read:

Dear CCSD Staff,

The safety of every Clark County School District (CCSD) student and employee is our top priority. I am devastated, and the CCSD family hurts for the teacher assaulted at Eldorado High School. Our hearts are heavy because of the violence committed against her, and we pray for her full recovery. As I have said previously, ‘Violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.’ While this incident is now in the hands of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, rest assured that this suspect will be held to account for his actions. Let me say again, unequivocally, violence will not be tolerated at Clark County Schools or against our students or staff.

Fox 5 reported that concerns about violence against teachers is growing in the district.

According to KTNV, Eldorado High School Principal Christina Brockett also released a statement. That’s the school where the attack occurred. It reads,

The past 24 hours have been a difficult time for our school community. I want to take a moment to thank our staff who helped respond to the terrible situation and helped a colleague in need. We are doing everything possible to support our students, staff, and community. I want the Eldorado family to know that this is an isolated incident. The suspect was arrested, thanks to the quick work of CCSD Police. Eldorado is an amazing school with students and staff who are here to support each other. While it will take time, we will work through this and emerge a stronger Sundevil family. Counseling resources are available on campus today and will be available to those who may want this assistance after Spring Break as well. If you or someone you know needs assistance or support during Spring Break, you may also contact: Connection Line: (702) 799-6632 to speak with a caring counselor or social worker from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Care Solace: caresolace.org [caresolace.org]

Mobile Crisis Response Team: (702) 486-7865

Nevada Crisis Line: (775) 784-8090

Additionally, Safe Voice is available to parents, students, and teachers 24 hours a day at http://www.safevoicenv.org [safevoicenv.org] or by calling (833) 216-7233.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Clark County Education Association and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak are demanding a safer environment for teachers because of a “rise in fights and weapons on campuses across the Clark County School District.”

READ NEXT: Graphic Video Captures Death of 14-Year-Old Boy on Orlando Free Fall Amusement Ride.