Joshua Johnson: Riley Whitelaw Suspect Accused of Walgreens Murder in Colorado Springs

Joshua Johnson is a Walgreens employee who is accused of murdering 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw in the breakroom of the Colorado Springs, Colorado, store.

Johnson, 28, was a co-worker of Whitelaw’s at the Colorado Springs Walgreens, who is accused of growing jealous when she refused his advances.

Whitelaw attended Air Academy High School, which is located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. “Air Academy High School is located on the premises of the United States Air Force Academy,” the website says.

Read the police arrest affidavit against Johnson here. What was her cause of death? Neck trauma.

1. A Police Affidavit Says a Store Manager Saw ‘Blood Everywhere’ in the Breakroom

Rest In Peace to my amazing friend Riley Whitelaw(bottom left). She was my first friend at air academy and she made me feel extremely happy with the fact that I would eventually make friends at aahs. She was a strong young woman who was talented in multiple ways

The Colorado Springs Police Department says it happened at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard on Saturday, June 11.

The arrest affidavit filed in El Paso County, Colorado, accuses Johnson of the following:

On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 6:55 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department received a 911 call from the Walgreens at 6820 Centennial Boulevard located within the City of Colorado Springs.

One of the store’s managers said that the had found a body in the breakroom and “there was blood everywhere.”

When officers arrived, they located Whitelaw’s body on the floor of the employee breakroom. She had suffered significant trauma to her neck area. There was a large amount of blood on the floor around the head of the victim and there were significant blood stains on the floor cabinets and breakroom counter. Police found an identification badge and radio earpiece on the floor near her feet but no signs of life.

2. A Video Shows Johnson Stacking Bins in Front of a Surveillance Camera, Police Say

The manager, Justin Zunino, told police that he was contacted by another manager, Crystal Ishmael, at about 5:30 p.m. when Crystal noticed that Whitelaw, 17, did not return from a break. He returned to the store shortly after 6 p.m. and reviewed surveillance video.

He stated that the video showed an employee named Joshua Johnson “stacking bins in front of a surveillance camera

till it blocked the view of the camera,” the affidavit alleges.

The manager stated that “someone had taped paper over windows in the area of the breakroom. The restroom closed sign was in the area to keep people out, which typically does not occur till near the close of business,” the affidavit says.

It continues:

The manager then began checking the area of the breakroom. “He opened the door and saw Whitelaw on the floor. There was blood everywhere, and he did not enter the room.”

3. A Manager Stated That Whitelaw Had Complained About Johnson Making ‘Advances Toward Her’

Community remembers Riley Whitelaw Family and friends are remembering a 17-year-old student from Air Academy High School who was found dead inside a Walgreens in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

The manager “stated Riley had complained about Joshua about a year ago because he had made advances toward her, and it made her feel uncomfortable,” according to the affidavit,

“Mr. Zunino stated he had warned Joshua to keep things professional and Joshua appeared to be receptive,” it says.

Several weeks before her death, Whitelaw “requested to work a different schedule because Joshua made her feel uncomfortable. When she made another request for additional hours, she was told it would require working with Joshua.”

4. Whitelaw’s Boyfriend Recently Began Working at the Same Walgreens

Victim identified in death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens

The manager, Ishmael, stated that about three months ago, Riley’s boyfriend, Jacob Leacock, 19, started working at Walgreens.

“Crystal stated she noticed Joshua appeared to be acting Jealous. Crystal stated while they were looking for Riley, she looked outside by the dumpster area. She smelled a strong odor of bleach in the area,” the affidavit says,

She attempted to open the door and “heard a male voice saying he was changing. She could see feet under the door, so she left and told Mr. Zunino.”

When he went to the dumpster area, the male was gone but an empty bottle of bleach was observed in the dumpster.

Elisha Schwenke, a customer at Walgreens at 5:44 p.m., said she was in the deodorant aisle and heard a female screaming. She thought she heard the sound of stalls slamming. She “thought she could not have heard what she thought so she purchased her items and left. When she drove by a little later and observed patrol officers, she stopped to tell them what she heard.”

5. Johnson Is Accused of Saying He ‘Fell in the Blood’ in the Breakroom

Johnson was contacted by Colorado State Patrol Troopers as he was walking along Interstate 25 near Trinidad, Colorado. He had scratches on his hand and face and was taken into custody, the affidavit said.

In an interview, Johnson “admitted at one time he had a crush on Riley. He stated he no longer had a crush on her because he was intimate with Crystal.

The affidavit says that Crystal did not mention any relationship with Joshua.

“Joshua admitted to being in the breakroom and stated he fell in the blood. Joshua admitted he was the person Crystal talked to by the dumpster, and he was trying to leave. He went right home after “that happened,” and took off his clothes, which were bloody,” the affidavit says.

He denied stacking the totes in front of the camera even though it’s on video, according to the affidavit.

