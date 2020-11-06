King Von Cause of Death: Did Atlanta Police Shoot the Rapper?

King Von was shot and killed in a wild shootout outside an Atlanta, Georgia, nightclub, according to social media posts from his friends. The cause of death is gunfire; however, who shot King Von is in dispute.

Did Atlanta police shoot King Von to death? That’s the claim some people are making on Twitter. What are the facts? A friend of King Von’s says police were shooting but didn’t kill King Von. For their part, Atlanta police say the officers were working security in uniform off duty and that it’s under investigation whose gunfire killed the victims in the shooting. Three people died.

One hip hop site shared dispatch audio from Chicago police.

An officer says in the dispatch audio, “The police shot King Von and two of his people. Social media is active. They’re upset with the police…send two cars every time, okay, and keep your eyes open. Be wary. They’re not happy with the police over there.” However, the jurisdiction where the shooting occurred was Atlanta, not Chicago, and police there say it’s still not unclear whose bullet hit King Von.

Here’s what you need to know:

King Von’s Friend Tweeted That the Police Didn’t Kill King Von But Did ‘Engage in a Shoot Out

DJ Akademiks tweeted:”It’s with great sadness that I have to confirm that King Von has passed away. I spoke with his manager who luckily has survived being shot and is currently recovering in the hospital. However, Von manager did confirm that Von was shot and did not make it. RIP King Von.”

Did Atlanta police kill King Von? DJ Akademiks says no but added that police engaged in a shootout and the rapper was not armed. “From my convo with Von manager who survived getting shot, he says it wasn’t the police who killed King Von. However, he did say Police did engage in a shoot out with other armed individuals who were there. King Von reportedly was unarmed,” he wrote.

Atlanta authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the people shot. King Von’s real name is Dayvon Daquan Bennett.

DJ On Da Beat So Issa Banga wrote on Instagram: “My heart can’t take this. No bro. Why you. Why bro. Please just FaceTime me bro. Why they had to take you. Ima see you again this shit ain’t over. It’s far from over. We still just getting started. RIP my Bestfriend. The only n*gga to listen to me word for word from day 1. We sat on FaceTime for hours making songs together. Every bar had a meaning and every song was a part of our soul. Every moment meant something and to grow wit you made me feel like I was a real producer. I love you bro @kingvonfrmdao.”

He is described as King Von’s best friend and producer.

“King Von has reportedly died from his injuries sustained in the shooting this morning. Rest in paradise to a young king,” the site MyMixTapez wrote on Twitter.

Atlanta Police Say Off Duty Atlanta Police Officers Were Involved

We reached out to Atlanta police to verify the news. The Atlanta police public information officer, Steve Avery, told Heavy in a statement, when we asked if King Von was a victim in the shooting, “The identities of the involved parties are being withheld pending confirmation that the next of kin have been notified.” The police have now updated their press release on the shooting to say that three people have died and three are in the hospital. Previous reports had indicated that two people died with one in critical condition and more wounded. You can read the details from below later in this article. We also reached out to his reps but haven’t heard back yet. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office said it couldn’t release any information about the shooting death yet because of next of kin notification.

Just hours before the shooting, King Von wrote on Instagram, “Armed & Dangerous Video Drops 2’morrow. 🔥🔥🔥🦁🔥🔥🔥.. y’all want it?” He did post about an Atlanta appearance on November 5.

Atlanta police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shootout in downtown Atlanta “that involved shots fired at off-duty officers,” reported WSB-TV.

This is what Atlanta police told us:

On Friday November 6, 2020 at around 3:20am two off-duty Atlanta police officers were working an extra job at Monaco Hookah Lounge 255 Trinity Av SW. The officers were in uniform and a marked APD vehicle with its blue lights activated for visibility was parked nearby. The officers were outside the lounge when two groups of males started to argue with each other. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups. One of the off-duty officers, along with an on-duty Atlanta police officer who was patrolling nearby, confronted the shooters and shots were fired during the encounter. Three suspects were located on-scene with gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital by EMS. Three other suspects left the scene and were taken to the hospital by private vehicles. Two additional suspects were detained on scene. Three of the persons shot in the incident have died as a result of their wounds and three others are being treated in area hospitals. The officers were not injured. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to respond and investigate the officer involved shooting aspect of the incident. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are investigating the homicides. Part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers. Charges are anticipated against the two suspects detained on-scene and additional charges are likely as the investigation continues. The identities of the parties involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Please keep in mind the above information is preliminary in nature and could change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light.

Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said the incident ignited as an “argument between two groups of people” that turned “physical in the parking lot,” according to AJC. It was around 3 a.m.

“That physical altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire with those groups,” Peek said in a press conference at the scene. “Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well.”

None of the news sites named King Von, however, as they haven’t released the identities of the victims or shooters.

