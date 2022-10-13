Kemare Bryan & Chandler Richardson Accused in Elijah DeWitt Murder

Kemare Bryan and Chandler Richardson are the two teenagers accused in the murder of Georgia star high school football player Elijah DeWitt.

“The Gwinnett Police Department has charged Kemare Bryan (18 year-old-male, Lawrenceville) and Chandler Richardson (19 year-old-male, Lawrenceville) with Felony Murder, Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Felonies in connection with the murder of Elijah Dewitt,” Gwinnett police wrote in a news release.

“Bryan and Richardson are currently in the custody of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in Anderson, SC. At this time, it’s planned that they will be extradited to Gwinnett County on Monday October 10.”

A GoFundMe page in DeWitt’s memory has raised more than $49,000.

“As you know, we lost a shining star in Elijah DeWitt this week. We have started this fundraiser so that everyone who wants to show love and support to Craig, Dawn, Delaney and the entire family during this time will have a meaningful opportunity to help,” the page reads.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Are Still Investigating the Motive for the Shooting, Which Occurred in a Parking Lot

Police say they are still investigating the motive.

“Detectives are still working to investigate the motive behind this incident, it appears that the suspects and the victim were familiar with each other and when they encountered each other in the parking lot, an altercation took place and then the shooting,” they wrote.

“The Gwinnett Homicide Unit was assisted in this arrest by the Anderson County Sherriff’s Office as well as the Georgia State Patrol.”

They added: “…Detectives have reason to believe that this was not a random encounter and that some of the parties involved in the incident were known to each other.” According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, both suspects were arrested in South Carolina but have been brought back to Georgia.

In their initial statement, police wrote, “The Gwinnett Police Department is investigating a shooting that left Elijah Dewitt (17-year-old male from Jefferson) deceased. Shortly after 8:15 P.M. officers responded to a “person shot call” at 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy. Upon arrival, officers located Dewitt deceased on the ground in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.”

DeWitt’s Mother Believes He Died in a Botched Robbery Attempt

Jefferson’s @ElijahDewitt3 has scored the flashy touchdowns, played locked defense and has made it look easy in his final season. He wants more though. “I’m just trying to make the city proud.”https://t.co/CJqKzdMx24 via @onlineathens pic.twitter.com/oYQU2DGH1f — McClain (@McclainBaxley) September 6, 2022

DeWitt’s mother told Fox 5 that she believes the shooting occurred in a botched robbery attempt. She told the television station her son was on a date with his girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, when he was shot.

“I want him to be remembered as a fierce competitor with a very large heart,” Dawn DeWitt told the television station.

The station reported that DeWitt was 18. The murder occurred near a Dave & Buster’s restaurant at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville.

DeWitt Was a Star Recruit at Jefferson High School

The Jefferson High School Football program is heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our own, Elijah DeWitt. The DeWitt family is in our thoughts and prayers. We appreciate your understanding as we respect the family’s privacy during this time. pic.twitter.com/9q2l6nujPA — Jefferson 🏈 Football #RIP2️⃣ (@JeffersonFootba) October 6, 2022

Jefferson football tweeted, “The Jefferson High School Football program is heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our own, Elijah DeWitt. The DeWitt family is in our thoughts and prayers. We appreciate your understanding as we respect the family’s privacy during this time.”

On his Twitter page, DeWitt shared videos of his football games.

“6’2 185 WR Class of 2023,” his profile reads. “Elijah DeWitt is a 6-2, 185-pound Wide Receiver from Bogart, GA,” his recruiting page on 247 Sports says.

READ NEXT: What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother David?