Maggie Murdaugh: Alex Murdaugh’s Wife’s Loving Facebook Post

Maggie Murdaugh was found shot to death with her son Paul at the prominent South Carolina family’s hunting estate, and her husband, Alex Murdaugh, is accused of committing the June 7, 2021, murders.

Alex Murdaugh took the witness stand in his own defense in February 2023, denying the murders but admitting to an opioid addiction that led to a web of lies. The murders are featured in a new Netflix and HBO Max series.

Before she died, though, Maggie Murdaugh, posted a loving tribute to her husband on her Facebook page, which is still active.

People have now filled her Facebook page with comments. “We miss you so much Maggie Murdaugh ❤️” wrote one woman.

Maggie Murdaugh Wrote on Facebook That Alex Murdaugh Was ‘The Best Who Everybody Loves’

On her Facebook page, Maggie Murdaugh posted multiple photos showing her with her husband and their two sons. Buster Murdaugh is still alive.

A 2020 picture showed Maggie on a boat with Alex Murdaugh. Her Facebook page says she lived in Edisto Beach, South Carolina.

In 2020, she wrote a tribute to Alex for Father’s Day: “Happy Happy Father’s Day to the best who everybody loves❤️ Thank you for all u do for our family. You work so hard for your family and our kids r so lucky! Dad,Coach,Teacher and best friend😘”

She also posted pictures of previous family trips to “Moselle,” including quail hunting excursions. “Pre Super Bowl quail hunt❤️” Maggie Murdaugh wrote with a Facebook photo that included Alex Murdaugh on February 7, 2021.



Other photos show the family dressed up for events.

According to Fox News, on September 6, 2021, Alex Murdaugh announced he was leaving his law firm and entering rehab to deal with a “long battle that has been exacerbated these murders.”

The statement sent to Fox read, “The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.”

Maggie Murdaugh Had a ‘Heart of Pure Generosity,’ Her Obituary Says

According to Maggie’s obituary, Margaret “Maggie” Kennedy Branstetter Murdaugh, 52, “entered into eternal rest with her son Paul Terry Murdaugh the evening of Monday, June 7, 2021.”

“She graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1991, where she met her husband, Alex. She was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, and has kept in touch with many of these friends over the years. Maggie and Alex raised their 2 sons in Hampton, South Carolina and enjoyed spending their summers at their beach house in Edisto,” the obit says.

“Maggie had a heart of pure generosity, and loved welcoming friends and family into her home on any given occasion. She adored her family, and cherished spending time on the boat with her two sons. She will be remembered as a “second mom” to her sons’ many friends. She made the most out of every situation, and lived each and every day to the fullest.”

Maggie is survived “by her loving husband Richard Alexander Murdaugh (Alex), her oldest son Richard Alexander Murdaugh Jr. (Buster), her dear sister, Marian Branstetter Proctor (Bart), her parents Kennedy Hubbard Branstetter and Terry Lee Branstetter, her brothers-in-law, Randolph Murdaugh IV (Christy), John Marvin Murdaugh (Liz), her sister-in-law, Lynn Murdaugh Goette (Allen), and her many nieces and nephews (Libby, Hannah, Kennedy, Mills, Trey, Reeves, Mary Elizabeth, Caroline, Mary Marvin, Liza Grace and Randolph),” the obit reads.

The mother and son were shot “execution style” in a premeditated “very ugly” scene, FITSNews reported. According to The Augusta Chronicle, the bodies were found “outside the residence, near a dog kennel,” and the coroner confirmed they died from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

