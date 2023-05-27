Makuach Yak: Cause of Death Under Investigation

Makuach Yak was a youth basketball coach from Delray Beach, Florida, who was found deceased after vanishing following a run.

Delray police wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on May 26, 2023: “It is with great sadness to announce that Makuach Yak, 31, was found deceased this evening inside the Delray Oaks Natural Area.”

On May 25, 2023, police wrote, “He never returned home after going for a run Saturday morning. His family and friends have organized another search party to try and find him Thursday afternoon.”

A person who knew Yak wrote on the police comment thread, “Thank you for putting this out there. This is my son’s basketball coach. We have known him for years and this is very out of character for him. He is an avid runner and trains many kids in the Boca/Delray area.”

Police Say His Death Does Not Appear to Be ‘Criminal in Nature’

It is with great sadness to announce that Makuach Yak, 31, was found deceased this evening inside the Delray Oaks Natural Area. Right now, it appears his death is not criminal in nature. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains open. pic.twitter.com/YVYT2SZCfP — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) May 27, 2023

At this stage, Delray police do not suspect foul play, the department said in its statement.

“Right now, it appears his death is not criminal in nature. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains open,” the statement reads.

Yak’s family, which created a GoFundMe page to help find him, posted on that page about his death:

With heavy hearts, we come before you to share devastating news. Our beloved friend, devoted son, caring brother, and cherished friend, Makuach, has tragically passed away. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all those who were part of the search efforts, raising awareness, and showing unwavering support for Makuach and his family during their time of need. Your dedication, love, and commitment to finding Makuach will always be remembered. Although the outcome was not what we had hoped for, your contributions and efforts were instrumental in ensuring that no stone was left unturned. Please accept our heartfelt thank you for your unwavering dedication and for standing by the family’s side throughout this journey. Makuach’s untimely departure has left his family shattered, confused and their hearts burdened with an indescribable sorrow. The loss of a child, a sibling, a friend is a pain that words cannot fully express. It is in these moments of profound grief that we must rally together, enveloping the family in love and compassion to help them navigate the difficult days ahead. The funds raised will alleviate the financial burdens associated with funeral arrangements, memorial services, and other related expenses. Additionally, the campaign aims to offer emotional support and counseling for the family as they mourn the loss of their beloved Makuach. We ask you to open your hearts and stand in solidarity with the grieving family.

Makuach Yak, Who Was Born in South Sudan, Was Remembered for His ‘Flickering Flame’ of ‘Love & Influence’

Steven Reath shared photos of Yak and wrote on Facebook:

As the family of Makuach Yak, It is with great sadness to announce that Makuach Yak, 31, was found deceased this evening inside the Delray Oaks Natural Area. Right now, it appears his death is not criminal in nature. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains open. Makuach born on May 3rd, 1992 in Akobo, South Sudan was more than just a missing person; he was a son who brought immeasurable joy to his parents’ lives, a brother who shared a unique bond with his siblings, and a friend who touched the hearts of all who crossed his path. The thought of his loved ones yearning for his presence, of his friends desperately seeking his laughter and companionship, is a weight that will linger in our souls because of the immense impact he left on each and every one of us will forever be felt. Let us stand united, holding the flickering flame of Makuach’s love and influence he left in this world. Please keep our family, friends, and all individuals who got to know, love, cherish, and spend time with Makuach Yak in your prayers while we deal with this tremendous loss. Please be respectful in regards to reaching out to our family members and friends who have been close to this situation and to allow for time to grieve.

