Mel Thompson Dead: YouTube Star Has Died, Husband Says

Mel Thompson, a YouTube star and makeup artist, is dead at the age of 35, her husband has confirmed.

Her husband revealed to the world that Thompson had died, mourning her death in a post on her official Instagram page. He wrote that she had died on September 26, 2021. How did Thompson die? That’s unclear at this time, as her husband did not reveal her cause of death. Thompson had 169,000 followers on YouTube, where she shared makeup tips and tutorials.

However, a friend did write on her Instagram comment thread, “…she had alot of medical problems. I actually was the one who told her I thought she had elhers danlos. She went to her dr and she was diagnosed with it. She talked about it on her channel. I’m not sure if that was a factor. I’m devastated.” According to Mayo Clinic, “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls. Connective tissue is a complex mixture of proteins and other substances that provide strength and elasticity to the underlying structures in your body.” Again, her cause of death remains unconfirmed.

Tara Lynn, another content creator, wrote on her Instagram page, “To my Beautiful friend… When I heard the news I literally dropped to my knees. I am trying to find the words, but right now, I just can’t, I need time to process this…..Love you Mel, thank you for being such an amazing friend to me, and I will forever miss you and our long phone calls❤💔 Sending prayers to Puffin, her sweet children, Mother Regina and all those who loved her🙏❤ Rest in Peace my sweet Mel 💔.”





Here’s what you need to know:

Thompson’s Husband Described Her as the ‘Pillar for Our Family’

Thompson’s husband shared photos of his late wife and said that he will “continue to love her and miss her forever.”

“Mel sadly passed away yesterday. It’s really hard to just choose 10 photos. We lost a beautiful person. I just wanted to show the smiles she brought. I’ve had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing,” he wrote.

“It’s great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back. I’ll continue to love her and miss her forever. She was such a pillar for our family. The kids would talk to her non stop and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff. And no matter how bad she felt, she would still rub my back when I came and jumped on the bed next to her while she was working tirelessly to put out content. Everybody knows how talented she was as an artist and with her helpful knowledge, but those closest to her know how truly wonderful she was. She would have done anything to help anyone without a second thought. I wish I had her back.”

Thompson’s Last Post Was About Makeup

Thompson’s recent posts did not give any indication she was near death. She last posted on Instagram six days before she died, and the post was about makeup.

People expressed great shock and sadness on her Instagram comment thread after her husband shared the news. Here are some of those comments:

“I’m in absolute SHOCK!!!!!!! Pls tell me this isn’t true!!!!!!!!!! RIP my beautiful Mel. 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔.”

“I am in utter shock💔This is the most heart breaking news😭I am so so sorry for your loss, the world will not be the same without Mel💔💔💔.”

“I’m so deeply saddened and shocked. My thoughts are with friends and family …. truly heartbreaking. Rest in peace Mel, thank you for always being so wonderful xxxxxx.”

“Nooooooo!!!! It’s hard for me to process this which means I can’t even imagine what her friends and family are going through. My absolute favorite artist.”

“I’m shattered. Literal shock I can’t even believe what I’m seeing. It’s a dream right? I’m so sorry for your loss, your family’s loss. Mel was one of the most amazing people, and her heart was pure. I will miss her so much ❤️.”

