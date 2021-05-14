Mercury vs Lynx Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx kick their respective 2021 campaigns off Friday, May 14 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the Mercury vs Lynx online for free:

Mercury vs Lynx Preview

The last time these two teams faced each other, the Lynx eked out an 80-79 win in the second round of the playoffs last season. The Mercury finished the limited 2020 season with a 13-9 record, scoring 86.1 points a game while allowing 84.1 points to opposing teams, and they’re looking to win their first WNBA championship since 2014.

Phoenix will have its triad of superstars ready and in good health this season in Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Griner led the league in scoring with 20.7 points per game in 2019, but she took a portion of the 2020 season off to focus on her mental and physical health.

“It was such a good reset and a good moment for me to just be able to breathe and rest and get myself together fully. Not rushed trying to do it, either,” Griner said.

Taurasi, who led the Mercury in scoring last season, averaging 18.7 points a game, is excited to have the trio back together. Along with offseason acquisition Kia Nurse, Phoenix should have plenty of firepower this season.

“Even at this point, I feel like there’s still room for growth in a lot of areas in my game and a lot of things that I want to do,” Taurasi said heading into the season, per ESPN. “Especially on this team when you look at our roster. Having BG [Griner] back, having Skylar, a full offseason and a full training camp, bringing in Kia Nurse … you just see all these pieces. And if we can all get on the same track and working towards the same goal, I think we can do some special things this summer. But that’s just all nonsense if we don’t come in and put the work in every day.”

On the other side, the Lynx are coming off a season that saw them average 21.5 shots a game from downtown, and they’re looking to be a threat from three-point range again this season. Minnesota finished the 2020 season with a 14-8 mark, losing to eventual champ the Seattle Storm in the semifinals.

“When you have teams that win championships, you’re trying to keep up with what they do. So, then you start to find ways to do that. And so, you’ve got to shoot more 3s in order to be able to keep up,” Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said. “You can’t make enough 2s.”

The Lynx are led by last year’s Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield, whose 17.2 points a game was tops on the team. Minnesota will be without its first-round draft pick in Rennia Davis, however. Davis suffered a stress fracture in her foot and has been ruled out indefinitely. Damiris Dantas should be a top threat from three-point range again this year, but key for the Lynx will be Sylvia Fowles, who missed significant time last year with a calf injury.

Fowles averaged 14.6 points a game through seven games last season, and with a talented group around her, she’s looking forward to relying on her teammates more.

“I think we have better options, getting shooters the ball and better options off cutters, so I might not have to do too much scoring,” Fowles said, “because I have options around me.”

