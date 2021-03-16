North Dakota vs St. Cloud Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 1 seed North Dakota Fighting Hawks will meet the No. 2 seed St. Cloud State Huskies at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, ND, on Tuesday in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament title game.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of North Dakota vs St. Cloud online for free:

North Dakota vs St. Cloud NCHC Championship Preview

The Huskies rode a trio of greasy goals to their 3-2 victory over the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs in the tournament semifinals on Monday as they improved to 17-9-0 on the year.

“We knew that we were going to have to score some grease pan goals against them to have any chance,” SCSU head coach Brett Larson said, according to College Hockey News. “Our goal, as was theirs, was to get pucks and bodies to the net. It’s hard to be pretty against Duluth or create much offense without that type of play because they’re so good with their sticks, they’re so good with their angles, and they’re always on top of you.

“We knew we had to find a way to get some pucks and bodies under their coverage and try to bang one in.”

SCSU forward Jami Krannila had a hand in each of his side’s first two goals against the two-time defending national champions. He notched the tilt’s first goal seven minutes in, then assisted on forward Kevin Fitzgerald’s tally to put SCSU up 2-1 late in the period.

The Bulldogs tied things up midway through the second, only for Huskies forward Chase Brand to tally a shorthanded goal with three minutes left in the frame for what’d stand as the game-winner.

“Honestly I just tried to throw it on net,” Brand said, per College Hockey News. “I had no idea it went in.”

The Fighting Hawks, now 20-5-1, were a minute and a half from elimination when forward Jasper Weatherby forced overtime against the Denver Pioneers in the sides’ semifinals tilt on Monday.

Fellow forward Gavin Hain one-timed the winner eight and a half minutes into the extra period to punch North Dakota’s ticket to the conference title game.

“Obviously, it was long-awaited,” Hain said of his goal, according to the Grand Forks Herald. “We battled the whole game. We believed and we knew it was coming our way.”

The victory was the Fighting Hawks’ first after trailing through two periods this season.

“The biggest thing that resonated in that locker room is the belief that we can do it,” Weatherby said, per the Grand Forks Herald. “We’ll take that experience into the tournament, into the next game if we need to. It’s not over until it’s over. We’re really confident in our locker room that we have a great team from top to bottom. It means a lot to play in a championship game tomorrow. It’s great for us.

“We’ve got St. Cloud, an unbelievable team. You can’t draw it up any better. It’s just going to lead to more experience for us playing meaningful games.”