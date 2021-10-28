How to Watch Packers vs Cardinals Game Live Stream Online

Given Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray’s Thursday Night Football moments, the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) and Green Bay Packers (6-1) showdown really may come down to who has the ball last.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on both Fox and NFL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Packers vs Cardinals online:

Packers vs Cardinals Preview

Six years ago, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stunned the Detroit Lions on a Thursday in 2015 with a “Hail Mary” throw to the end zone as time expired for a 27-23 victory. Cardinals quarterback Kyle Murray did a similar feat last season on a Thursday with a game-winning “Hail Mary” to beat the Buffalo Bills 32-30.

Rodgers has done it to the Cardinals, too, in the 2016 playoffs.

When Aaron Rodgers threw the Hail Mary against the Cardinals 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/iOJo8PdDG1 — Sport Tributes (@SportTributes) February 23, 2016

Green Bay comes into the desert this time on a six-game winning streak to face a Cardinals team that hasn’t lost yet this season. The Cardinals quietly have a staunch defense, ranked fourth in yards allowed and third in turnovers, while the offense has been elite behind Murray.

The Packers have another strong season from Rodgers — 1,710 yards and 15 touchdowns — but can also grind things out on the ground. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon have combined for 635 yards two touchdowns, and both average 4.4 yards or more per carry.

Rodgers won’t have his top receiver in Davonte Adams because of a positive COVID test according to Sporting News’ Jacob Camenker. The Packers also don’t have receiver Allen Lazard due being a COVID close contact according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport via NFL.com’s Chase Goodbread.

“There’s a little bit of a shock factor, for sure, when it’s Davante but we dealt with it last year,” Rodgers said per Goodbread. “We’re maybe slightly more healthy than some of the other teams as far as not having as many cases, but there have been cases here and we’ve dealt with ’em. But when I heard (Adams’ No.) 17, I was hoping that it was going to be one of those false positives for sure.”

Arizona has its own injuries with star defensive end J.J. Watt out from a shoulder injury in Week 7. He will likely have season-ending surgery according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. The Cardinals also have a question mark with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who may not play on Thursday per Weinfuss.

How much Hopkins’ absence would slow down Murray and the high-octane Cardinals offense seems debatable. Murray has 2,022 yards passing and 17 touchdowns, and chunks of that went to other receivers. Christian Kirk has 30 catches for 408 yards and four touchdowns. A.J. Green has 24 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns.

Of course, Murray can extend plays with his legs or just run with it. He has 126 yards rushing and three touchdowns this season.