How to Watch Slovenia vs Angola Olympic Basketball Qualifier in USA

Luka Doncic leads Slovenia against Angola in an Olympic Basketball Qualifier on Wednesday.

Slovenia vs Angola Preview

Eight spots have been decided for the Tokyo Olympics, with four still up for grabs. Those will be decided in four separate, six-team qualifying tournaments.

Slovenia kicks off its quest for a spot against Angola in Lithuania. The winning of the qualifier will be placed in Group C at the Olympics, facing Argentina, Spain and Japan.

Tournament Site: Kaunas, Lithuania

Group A

Lithuania

Korea

Venezuela

Group B

Poland

Slovenia

Angola

NBA superstar Luka Doncic would rather still be playing in the postseason, but his goal for this offseason is to get his home country Slovenia into the Olympics. He made his debut last week for Slovenia in a friendly against Croatia, posting 10 points, 17 assists and 7 rebounds.

“This is my main goal: qualifying Slovenia for the Olympics,” Doncic said. “I’m going to be heading back to Slovenia and starting practicing, so no vacation.”

The Mavericks, who were bounced in the first round of the playoffs, are not worried about Doncic participating.

“Luka’s got a very good feel for his own body, even at the young age of 22,” now-former Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s been through a lot of games. It’s not a very short career, really, if you go back to him turning pro at age 13.

Slovenia will be playing without Goran Dragic, a pillar and captain of the team previously. The Miami Heat guard announced his retirement from international play in January of 2020.

“When I was younger, I showed my nation that I would always play for my national team, no matter who was there,” Dragic, 35, said in a statement. “If we had a good team or a bad team, I was there. I feel like I gave everything that I have, and at this point in my career, my body isn’t the same, and I have to be smart.”

Slovenia is the No. 16 ranked team in the world and will be the favorite against Angola, the 33rd ranked squad.

Angola lost its opener to Poland 83-64 on Tuesday. The team hasn’t been on a great stretch, losing eight of their last 10 games. Slovenia, the 2017 EuroBasket champs, have won six of its last seven dating back to last year.

Doncic’s Slovenia squad is a 25-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 157 points.

