Superior Grocers Grocery Store Shooting in Los Angeles

Multiple people were injured in a mass shooting that took place outside Superior Grocers grocery store in Los Angeles, California, according to ABC7.

According to the television station, the shooting occurred at a strip mall in Los Angeles on December 31, 2021, New Year’s Eve. Details were still unfolding. At least six people were injured, ABC7 reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some People Were Shot, But Others Had Graze Wounds, Reports Say

#Breaking: Authorities are on the scene of a triple shooting that occurred at a Superior Grocers in South Los Angeles on Friday. https://t.co/Q5cnctJ2Pg — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) January 1, 2022

According to ABC7, “multiple people are being rushed to the hospital.”

The television station reported that some of the people were shot and some “suffered graze wounds” and a glass injury. One woman was shot in the back, according to the television station.

The suspect or suspects are not clear at this time; motive is not clear either. The address where the shootings occurred is 10211 S. Avalon Blvd., Los Angeles.

A Man May Have Opened Fire Inside the Grocery Store

BREAKING NEWS: At least six people were injured during a shooting at a grocery store shopping center on Friday in South Los Angeles, according to authorities. https://t.co/LkZjKQ5hKp — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 1, 2022

Reports were preliminary, but CBS Los Angeles reported that the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. on the west coast.

“Early reports from law enforcement indicated that a man had opened fire inside the market,” the station reported, adding that one victim was shot in the head. Other reports had indicated the shooting took place outside the store. That contradiction was unclear as the information was preliminary.

Authorities have not yet confirmed those details. A possible suspect was taken into custody, reported the television station, which added that employees of the grocery store hid in a vault room to escape the shooter.

CBS initially reported that it was a triple shooting.

The shooting reports come after the nation has seen a series of mass shootings, most recently a shooting at tattoo parlors in Denver and Lakewood, Colorado. The suspect in that shooting was named as Lyndon McClay, who had extremist writings on social media and who died at one of the scenes. The condition of the victims in the Los Angeles shooting is not yet known; nor are their names released.

