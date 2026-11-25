The Golden State Warriors managed an ugly win over the Celtics on Sunday despite scoring just 88 points, their fifth straight game without cracking the 98-point mark. The offense has halted almost entirely it seems since the oblique injury to Stephen Curry, and the team has yet to get clarity on when Curry might be back. Oblique injuries are tough to put a timeline on, so there’s no telling how long this nightmare will last. But it should not be a nightmare, really–not if Brandin Podziemski were playing up to his new contract.

Podziemski got a five-year, $110 million contract this summer to head off restricted free agency. It was a risky deal for the Warriors, counting on Podziemski to raise his game as it moves forward. His numbers are bigger–15.9 points is a career high–but through the first 17 games of this season, it is hard to say he has played better.

Warriors Need More From Brandin Podziemski

That’s been especially true in the six games since Curry went out. When the Warriors need Podziemski to play like a No. 1 option, he is still playing like a No. 3. He has averaged 1.47 points and just 2.5 assists, shooting 37.5% from the field and 30.2% from the 3-point line, with 2.3 turnovers.

A Western Conference scout who saw Podziemski recently came away disappointed, saying: “If you just look at the numbers, you would say, ‘OK, maybe this guy is getting better, he is shooting more and he is scoring more.’ But I don’t think if you are watching him play, from a scouting view, I don’t think you would say that. You can still see where there is more he should be doing but he gets too hesitant, he does not really let loose. He should be initiating offense, he has the ability to do that. We’ve seen it from him in spurts. They ask him to do it, but there is that hesitation and if you are going to initiate, you can’t be hesitant.

“For what they are paying him, they’re paying him No. 2 option money but he plays like he wants to fill the gaps with Steph and Jimmy Butler. Well those guys are not out there. They need more from him. You can’t be underwhelming at this point. He should be giving them eight or nine assists. He is still young (23 years old), but this is Year 4 for him. It’s time.”

It would be nice for the Warriors if that time kicks in on Wednesday. They will play the Kings in San Francisco at 10 p.m. ET.